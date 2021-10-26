China equity funds 'unloved' in September as demand for long-term funds slows

Demand for long-term European-domiciled funds continued to slow in September

Data from Morningstar shows this is a €4bn decrease from August, and almost €14bn less compared to July.

Weakened demand for equity and allocation funds led the ongoing slowdown, while outflows from various commodity products also played a part.

It was the worst month for the equity spectrum since July 2020, according to the report. The asset class pulled in €18.9bn.

"Among the detractors, eurozone large-cap equity and China equity funds were very much unloved during the month," Morningstar stated.

Separately, the Bank of America raised concerns last week regarding Chinese stocks, citing that China growth concerns are "intensifying".

"Our economists are increasingly worried about China's growth outlook, given the delayed policy easing in response to the recent slowdown," BoA stated.

"Most of the China-exposed European sectors have seen notable underperformance, pushing the 12-month forward P/E of construction materials, mining and autos relative to the market close to the historical lows."

Global large-cap blend equity funds saw the highest net inflows for the month, according to Morningstar's data, adding €5.6bn.

Among the "laggards" were eurozone large-cap equity funds which experienced the largest net redemptions at €1.6bn.

Commodities funds lost €561m, except for energy funds which saw net €95m of inflows, ending a 15-month run of outflows.