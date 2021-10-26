China equity funds 'unloved' in September as demand for long-term funds slows

clock • 1 min read
Demand for long-term European-domiciled funds continued to slow in September
Image:

Demand for long-term European-domiciled funds continued to slow in September

Demand for long-term European-domiciled funds continued to slow in September as inflows dropped to €57.6bn for the month.

Data from Morningstar shows this is a €4bn decrease from August, and almost €14bn less compared to July.

Weakened demand for equity and allocation funds led the ongoing slowdown, while outflows from various commodity products also played a part.

Companies ignoring gender diversity in net zero considerations

It was the worst month for the equity spectrum since July 2020, according to the report. The asset class pulled in €18.9bn. 

"Among the detractors, eurozone large-cap equity and China equity funds were very much unloved during the month," Morningstar stated.

Separately, the Bank of America raised concerns last week regarding Chinese stocks, citing that China growth concerns are "intensifying".

"Our economists are increasingly worried about China's growth outlook, given the delayed policy easing in response to the recent slowdown," BoA stated.

"Most of the China-exposed European sectors have seen notable underperformance, pushing the 12-month forward P/E of construction materials, mining and autos relative to the market close to the historical lows."

Global large-cap blend equity funds saw the highest net inflows for the month, according to Morningstar's data, adding €5.6bn. 

Among the "laggards" were eurozone large-cap equity funds which experienced the largest net redemptions at €1.6bn.

Commodities funds lost €561m, except for energy funds which saw net €95m of inflows, ending a 15-month run of outflows.

 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Alex Rolandi

View profile
More from Alex Rolandi

AVI: SIHL board's 'lack of independence has hurt shareholders'

UK dividends surge again in Q3 but 'caution needed' for 2022

More on Equities

Sahil Mahtani of Ninety One
Asia

Taiwan-US relationship has driven assertive China

The prospect of an escalation in the Taiwan straits has gathered steam in recent years, a product of increased Chinese assertiveness, in both rhetoric and military action, over Taiwan.

Sahil Mahtani
clock 25 October 2021 • 2 min read
Mining boosted UK dividends in Q3, while oil also made a comeback
Equities

UK dividends surge again in Q3 but 'caution needed' for 2022

Link Group’s latest UK Dividend Monitor

Alex Rolandi
clock 25 October 2021 • 4 min read
Andrew Harmstone of Morgan Stanley Investment Management
Equities

Deep Dive: Look for catalysts of outperformance

Strong rally in equities

Andrew Harmstone
clock 22 October 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Fool me twice: The lessons we are yet to learn in the 100 years since Weimar hyperinflation

22 October 2021 • 3 min read
02

Gresham House Strategic hits back against incumbent asset manager

20 October 2021 • 3 min read
03

Scottish Investment trust proposes merger with JPMorgan trust

20 October 2021 • 2 min read
04

State Street disavows claims of asset management sale - reports

22 October 2021 • 1 min read
05

London Stock Exchange becomes first bourse to issue SSE-based climate guidance

20 October 2021 • 1 min read
06

Two further fund closures adds to abrdn's growing tally

20 October 2021 • 1 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 