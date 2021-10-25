Our in person event will allow delegates to interact with expert speakers

The Sustainable Investment Festival is the only event that brings together fund selectors, financial advisers, pension consultants, trustees, and scheme managers, to help them better integrate ESG into their investment portfolios and provide solutions for clients and investors who want to make a positive impact on society and the planet.

Running in June for two days, this flagship event will meet the information needs of our Investment Week, Professional Pensions and Professional Adviser audiences at a time of rapid change for the industry as the sector faces a wave of new regulations and growing investor scrutiny.

Our delegates can expect another line-up of inspiring keynote speakers, who will be challenging the industry to walk the talk on sustainable investing and sharing their insights on future trends.

The festival will also host practical sessions aimed at bringing delegates up to speed with the latest developments in areas including regulation, data, reporting, and skills.

Meanwhile, the event will highlight the plethora of opportunities for investors in this important area across asset classes, including showcasing best in class sustainable investment funds and solutions.

Our in person event will allow delegates to interact with expert speakers and build their network in the sustainable investment sector, as well as share best ideas with peers.

To help curate and develop the programme, Incisive Media will assemble an industry advisory board to ensure the Sustainable Investment Festival tackles the key issues impacting our delegates and helps set the agenda to push for change across the industry.