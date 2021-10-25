LTAF will require minimum 90-day notice period and lays groundwork for property fund overhaul

The new LTAF regime is likely to form the basis of the redesign of the open-ended property fund sector

The new policy statement, A new authorised fund regime for investing in long term assets, detailed the regulator's response to the feedback from its initial proposition for an authorised open-ended fund model that would allow investment into long-term, illiquid assets.

Along with a minimum notice period, the regulator also set out rules that would prohibit an LTAF to permit redemptions more frequently than monthly.

This is in order to address the consistency between the liquidity of a fund's assets and its redemption terms, the FCA explained.

"We do not want to impose unnecessary restrictions on where consumers can invest," the document stated. "We want them to be able to access suitable investments that are consistent with their attitude to risk."

While many have spoken about the LTAF regime in relation to preventing another Woodford-esque scandal, a retail investor much like the thousands caught up in the 2019 collapse of the former Woodford Equity Income fund would not be able to invest in the new fund model.

The LTAF regime remains firmly focused on allowing pension schemes to invest in illiquid assets through an open-ended model, but the fund model has now been extended to high-net-worth individuals, alongside sophisticated and professional investors.

Ben Yearsley, investment consultant at Fairview Investing, said the investor requirements of the new fund regime make it difficult to justify a whole new model.

"If LTAF will only be available for HNW, sophisticated or professional investors, I fail to see the point of these compared to what is already available," he said.

"I do not have an issue with the FCA trying to sort the liquidity issue in open ended funds. There have been too many issues in the past few years, however, I am not sure a whole new type of fund is the answer."

Yearsley added: "One assumption I will make is that these will be the rules for physical property funds going forwards."

This was supported within the policy document, which explicitly referenced the August 2020 consultation on open-ended property funds in response to the liquidity issues seen in recent years.

It stated the PAIF infrastructure "will need to change to support funds with notice periods" and added it would consider the recommendations provided by the Productive Finance Working Group for the LTAF regime in its overhaul of the open-ended property fund sector.