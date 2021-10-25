UK dividends surge again in Q3 but 'caution needed' for 2022

Building on the momentum seen in Q2, almost all sectors saw an increase in dividends, while only five paid out more than 2019. Mining, oil and banking made the biggest contributions to growth, according to Link Group's latest UK Dividend Monitor. Telecoms was the only industry that saw a decline.

This was set against the "pandemic-struck" Q3 of 2020, during which payouts halved across the board. Still, dividends managed to recover to £34.9bn on a headline basis, compared to £35.7bn for the same period in 2019.

UK banks and miners boost dividends beyond expectations in Q2

"For some, business is roaring back in a much stronger way than expected while others are still struggling," Link Group commented, highlighting that the economic recovery is "uneven".

Dividends from the mining sector quadrupled year-on-year to £12.8bn and "outgunned" the next five biggest sectors combined. For the full year, miners will be responsible for "nearly £1 in every £4" distributed to shareholders by UK-listed companies.

However, the report highlighted that the mining industry is highly cyclical and companies in the sector are no longer operating progressive dividend policies. Falling commodities prices mean mining payouts will likely be less next year.

Furthermore, the world's largest mining company, BHP, is set to leave the London Stock Exchange next year to maintain its primary listing only in Sydney, while supermarket operator WM Morrison has also agreed to a takeover from US private equity group Clayton, Dubilier and Rice.

"Together, they will leave a large gap in the UK dividend picture for 2022," Link Group said.

Meanwhile, shareholders reaped the rewards of a sharp oil price rebound and a faster-than-expected recovery in the fossil fuel industry which saw firms dishing out dividends to the tune of £2.2bn - an increase of 22% year-on-year.

Between 2016 and 2019, the oil sector - a steadfast staple in portfolios - consistently delivered over £4bn in dividends for the same quarter.

On a company basis, Shell - which announced plans this year to cut the carbon intensity of the fossil fuels it produces - managed to restore its dividend to half its former level, up from one third at the start of 2021.

Banking dividends - which were banned in 2020 - made a "big splash" too, and rewarded investors over £4.8bn, just over half what was seen in Q3 2019.

UK dividends will not recover until 2025 - Link Group

Special dividends also played a key role in the recovery, boosting the headline total by £7.2bn, with mining groups leading the way once more and accounting for three fifths of the total.

Ian Stokes, managing director, corporate markets UK and Europe at Link Group said: "The recovery is certainly uneven and it has caused a growing concentration on extractive industry payouts - not a comfortable long-term position for income investors.

"The good news is that we have consistently seen companies deliver more in dividends than we thought likely at the beginning of the year in the depths of the UK's longest, strictest lockdown. Now almost the whole economy here and in most developed countries is open for business, even if supply chains are in a mess."

More special dividend payouts have been confirmed for Q4 and have been added to the forecast, Link Group stated, meaning expected headline dividends for 2021 stand at £93.2bn, up 44.8% year-on-year. According to Stokes, forecasting the rebound has been "more difficult than working out where the cuts would fall last year".

David Smith, fund manager of Henderson High Income Trust, said: "While the robust rebound in dividends in 2021 has been stronger than expected, caution is needed for 2022 where dividend growth is likely to slow.

"Recent falls in the iron ore price is likely to lead to lower dividend payments from the mining sector next year, while it is probably still too early to expect material dividends from those businesses most impacted by the pandemic, especially in the hospitality and travel industries.

"Also, supply chain disruptions and accelerating cost inflation may put pressure on corporate margins which could temper companies' ability to grow dividends in the short term."

According to Michael Ulrich, senior fund manager at J O Hambro Capital Management, "investors need to be careful what they wish for".

"Most companies have significant investment needs in digitisation, emissions targeting and supply chains. We can't go back to diverting all the cash flow to dividends and buybacks," he said.

"Dividends are a good discipline for companies, but you need to invest to get growth. One lesson from the pandemic is that extreme events do happen. If you gear up the balance sheet to return more cash to shareholders you end up asking for it back in an emergency rights issue."