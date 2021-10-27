Stock spotlight: Domino's benefits from wider delivery boom but investors split on firm's future

Domino's was one of the many beneficiaries of the food delivery boom spurred by the pandemic

During the market crash of 2020, Domino's suffered a much smaller drawdown than the rest of the FTSE 250, with the firm losing just 17% from the beginning of the downturn to its nadir, compared with the index's 40% collapse, according to data from FE fundinfo.

This, combined with the general consensus of the strength of the food delivery market, means the stock reached an all-time high this summer and still stands 14% higher than when it entered the pandemic, despite its recent decline.

Another boost to the company came from "admitting its mistake" as it withdrew from a failed international push, which fund manager and founding partner of Castlebay Investment David Ridland pointed to when discussing the investment case of the firm.

"David Wild was replaced by Dominic Paul as CEO and he has overseen the completion of their withdrawal from their unsuccessful expansion into Norway, Sweden, Iceland and Switzerland," he explained.

"We like to see management admit to their mistakes and in this case, management recognised that the expansion into these markets was not working, and the cashflows were better allocated to their core UK and ROI markets."

Chris Field, fund manager of the Majedie UK Income fund, agreed that the withdrawal from "its largely unsuccessful international operations" was an important move, removing a distraction from the pizza group's offering, which had "resulted in its core UK business failing to reach its full potential".

This has enabled the firm to focus on its UK and ROI expansion, which to the end of June 2021 saw the group operate more than 1,200 stores, largely by franchisees, with plans to add a further 200 locations over the medium term, Ridland explained.

"Their company aim is to ‘deliver a better future through food people love'," he said.

"In order to deliver the best experience for their customers, they want their outlets to be within nine minutes of their customers."

The group has also been investing in its proposition, including its app, web platform, product innovation and supply chain, Field said, which follows the "well-trodden path" of its US and Australian iterations.

However, Seb Jory, fund manager of TM Tellworth UK Select, highlighted that Domino's share of both app usage and installs have been steadily declining relative to portals such as Just Eat and Deliveroo.

"When we look at the traffic and searches, we see a brand that is both in absolute and relative decline compared with other competitors," Jory said.

The company also suffered against its competition in regards to sales, with the firm not managing to increase the sale of pizzas over the course of 2020, he explained.

"Even in a year supported by lockdowns and people having to order food at home, it did not increase the number of pizzas ordered versus a 2018 or 2019 year," he said.

"There were some additions such as sides, but in terms of the actual number of pizzas delivered, that was flat."

There is debate as to the success of Domino's in relation to its competitors, and Adam Vettese, analyst at eToro, argued that the continued high demand for food delivery despite the end of lockdown "plays into the case for Domino's sustaining its growth and building on the stellar sales already reported".

He added that although supply chain issues, labour shortages and food price inflation all impact Domino's, these are concerns shared "across the board".

"A company like Domino's is better placed than many to weather the storm, as most of the cost increases will be passed onto franchises rather than affecting the firm's bottom line," Vettese explained.

Jory raised issue with Domino's resilience during this period and its reported sales, arguing the firm took advantage of the food VAT cut in a manner that was "not particularly ethical".

"The VAT cuts provided to restaurants have been phenomenally helpful to Domino's, which ultimately did not need the cuts," he explained.

"I do not think it is particularly ethical for Domino's to have organised franchisees to have banked a restaurant subsidy that was put in place to help businesses that did not have any footfall or customers and help them be competitive upon the lifting of lockdown, particularly as they are a delivery only service.

"Instead of passing on those VAT cuts to consumers in the form of lower prices, they just took it in terms of higher margin. I do wonder if there should be an inquiry into this."