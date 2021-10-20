Sanford DeLand expands team with three new hires

Sanford DeLand Asset Management has expanded its investment and operations team with three appointments.

David Beggs joins the firm as investment analyst, with John O' Donnell as compliance officer and money laundering reporting officer. Chloe Smith also joined as investment analyst earlier this month.

Both Beggs and Smith will work alongside chief investment officer Keith Ashworth-Lord, and chief analyst Eric Burns. The duo will also be working on the company's Buffettology and Free Spirit Funds.

Beggs's previous role was at Castlefield where he was investment management executive. He originally joined the firm in January 2019. Beggs has a degree in economics from Newcastle University and holds the CFA UK investment management certificate as well as a level III candidate in the CFA programme.

Smith joins from Brown Shipley. She has over four years' investment experience including roles with a focus on UK and European equity research and ESG investing. Smith is also a board trustee on the Greater Manchester Women's Support Alliance. She he has a master's degree in International Financial Analysis and a bachelor's degree in law, both from Newcastle University.

Invesco bolsters multi-asset team

O' Donnell brings 25 years' investment industry experience within compliance roles including with BWD Rensburg and Laurence Keen.

Alex Brotherston, chief executive officer of Sanford DeLand, said: "It is great to be building the SDL team - on both the investment and operations side - to reflect the growth in the business itself as well as the Buffettology and Free Spirit funds."

SDL was established in March 2010 and manages the CFP SDL UK Buffettology Fund and the CFP SDL Free Spirit Fund.

