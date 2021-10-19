Invesco bolsters multi-asset team

The firm taps State Street Global Markets for director of macro research

Invesco has added Benjamin Jones and Fabio Faltoni to its UK multi-asset team.

Jones will take up the role of director of macro research and lead on macro research for the multi-asset team, implementing a broad macro framework for targeted investment ideas

Prior to joining the $1.5trn firm, Jones spent 15 years at State Street Global Markets, initially as an equity strategist. He became a senior multi-asset strategist in 2013.

Meanwhile Faltoni will move into the role of product director and will represent multi-asset products in the UK, Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

He will also manage client and consultant relations alongside his distribution colleagues.

Before joining Invesco, Faltoni spent five years as a multi-asset and macro investment specialist at Aviva Investors.

Gunning for growth: Four ways multi-managers can play risk assets

Commenting on the appointments, David Millar, head of multi-asset at Invesco, said: "In the current low-yield environment, investors seeking stable returns face challenges. Clients are looking for genuinely diversified portfolios built with strong, long-term investment ideas across asset classes, geographies and sectors."

"As we grow the team, we are delighted to welcome people of such skill and experience as Benjamin and Fabio who understand well the evolving and increasingly complex needs of investors," he added.

Invesco's multi-asset team iincludes 15 investment professionals who run the Invesco Global Targeted Returns fund and the Invesco Global Targeted Income fund, as well as the firm's Summit Growth range and Summit Responsible range. Each summit range is made up of five funds managed to specific risk targets.

