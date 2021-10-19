BMO GAM: Market uncertainty takes toll on number of funds generating consistently strong returns

Only 11 out of over 1,060 funds analysed in the 12 main IA sectors achieved consistent top quartile returns in each of the last three 12 month periods, as of the end of Q3 2021, according to BMO GAM's latest FundWatch survey.

This was a decline on the previous quarter which saw 20 funds - or 1.9% of the total - achieving ongoing top quartile returns. This is "considerably" lower than the historic range of between 2-4%, the firm noted.

The report highlighted the impact of rotational markets on the funds industry. Of the 12 major market IA sectors, the IA Europe ex-UK sector secured the highest proportion of funds with top quartile returns, with just three funds (3.5%) achieving this feat, according to BMO GAM.

Over the past three years, the "holy grail of low risk and high returns" remains elusive, with not one fund achieving the "perfect mix of top-of-the-sector three-year returns with bottom-of-the-sector three-year volatility".

Kelly Prior, investment manager in BMO GAM's multi-manager team, highlighted that it has been 18 months since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, marking half of the three year period analysed. Half of the 12 main IA sectors - including Asia ex-Japan, Emerging Markets, North American, and UK Equity - failed to secure a single fund with top quartile performance over the three-year period.

Prior added: "This period of volatility has had a negative impact on the consistent delivery of top quartile fund performance across the fund universe and this has therefore further bolstered investor demand for passively managed products.

"As we start to see a shift in monetary policy, we expect this trend to reverse over time with a jostling for position going on within different areas of investment."