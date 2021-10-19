Scottish Widows calls for companies to promote cognitive diversity

It said that while companies are working to improve gender and ethnic diversity in senior positions, too many executives are still from similar backgrounds with similar viewpoints, leading to "groupthink".

The report, which was co-authored by Scottish Widows and Dr Johanne Grosvold, associate professor at the School of Management at the University of Bath, argued that cognitive diversity is "critical" to the long-term success of companies.

Scottish Widows targets net zero across £170bn fund range by 2050

The report found that only one firm out of Scottish Widows' top 25 holdings specifically mentioned it was considering cognitive diversity in its working practices.

Scottish Widows said it plans to write to the top 50 companies it invests in "to encourage them to put cognitive diversity on their agendas", adding that this will be "a priority over the next three years" for the company.

Among the report's key findings are that cognitively balanced teams take less time to solve problems, and that various studies have showed that diversity increases financial performance. Furthermore, while nationality, ethnicity and regional upbringing were the most common indicators of cognitive diversity, it found that although "more balanced gender representation positively impacted board dynamics, it was not a guaranteed indicator of cognitive diversity".

Schroders bolsters sustainable investment team with new hires

"As our report outlines, the best decisions are made when there is a range of different perspectives and styles of thinking, which embrace constructive challenge and disagreement. That's why we want to foster a culture within the boardrooms of the companies we invest in of being comfortable with the idea of being uncomfortable," said Maria Nazarova-Doyle, head of pensions investments and responsible investments at Scottish Widows.

"Groupthink limits the potential growth of our customers' savings in future. In order to deliver the best possible returns for customers it's important that boards come from diverse backgrounds, have different styles and approaches.

"But doing it in practice takes time and commitment, and we recognise that all companies can do better, including ourselves. As an active steward, we will engage with our investee companies to achieve better corporate governance through broader diversity and set this as the standard against which we expect those companies to perform."