Polar Capital launches two funds for new sustainable thematic equity team

Both new funds are classified as Article 9 under SFDR

The Polar Capital Smart Energy fund and the Polar Capital Smart Mobility fund are the first products to be managed by the recently-appointed team and are classified as Article 9 funds under the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).

The new Smart Energy fund is a globally-diversified portfolio investing in the "solution providers benefitting from the energy transition" and will seek diversified exposure to several multi-decade growth themes.

Polar Capital said that this fund is "founded on the core belief that the transformation of the global energy sector towards clean, electric and efficient solutions has reached an inflection point, driven by regulatory initiatives to reduce carbon emissions, and superior economics".

The Smart Mobility fund will invest globally in companies that support the decarbonisation of transport, including technologies, products and services that enable the electrification and automation of the entire transport sector.

Both funds will integrate sustainability factors at each step of the investment process and aim to generate long-term returns by investing in attractively-valued companies compared to their long-term earnings potential, while minimising the risks linked to unsustainable business practices, Polar Capital said.

Thomas Guennegues, Guenther Hollfelder and Junwei Hafner-Cai make up the sustainable thematic equity team led by Lang and supported by product specialist Stefanie Rath.

Lang said: "Investments in solution providers addressing environmental challenges have clearly gained momentum.

"Over the next decades we will witness a strong decarbonisation of the global energy sector, driven by clean power generation, affordable storage solutions and the deployment of the newest technologies driving down energy consumption. The electrification of the whole transportation sector is at the very heart of these transformational changes."

Iain Evans, global head of distribution at Polar Capital, added: "We are very pleased to welcome this highly experienced team to Polar Capital and to launch these two funds.

"The specialised team are experts in the field and will create diversified portfolios that take advantage of the opportunity in the sector. Thiemo and his team have an outstanding track record, and 70 years of combined industry experience."

Both funds have an annual management fee of 1.5% that applies to retail investors and are domiciled in Ireland.