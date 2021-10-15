Liontrust Global Equity Fund rebrands to reflect innovation ethos

The £287.4m fund seeks to invest in companies said to be benefiting from "disruptive change" which permeates across every sector of the economy.

To be included in the fund, companies must have disruptive innovation, Liontrust stated.

Both Dowey and Uru have jointly developed this approach to the global equity investment process, which Liontrust said is based on the belief that innovation is the "most important" driver of stock returns.

Flows into sustainable funds drive Liontrust AUM to £35.7bn

"The past decade has witnessed a doubling in the rate of innovation - there are currently around 300,000 US patents per year, compared to 150,000 per year in 2000s," said Dowey. "Not only that, but adoption of this innovation is speeding up, too."

He highlighted how PCs took 16 years to spread to 25% of the US population since the late 1970s, while in recent times tablet devices took only two years.

"At the same time, existing companies are fading away much faster than ever before. The average lifespan of an S&P500 company has fallen from 60 years in 1960 to 20 years today. All of this creates great opportunity," he added.

Dowey started running the fund in July 2019, and was joined by Uru in February 2021.