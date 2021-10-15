Liontrust Global Equity Fund rebrands to reflect innovation ethos

Renamed Liontrust Global Innovation

clock • 1 min read
Liontrust Global Equity Fund renamed Liontrust Global Innovation
Image:

Liontrust Global Equity Fund renamed Liontrust Global Innovation

The Liontrust Global Equity Fund, managed by James Dowey and Storm Uru, has been renamed Liontrust Global Innovation in a bid to better reflect the investment ethos of the strategy.

The £287.4m fund seeks to invest in companies said to be benefiting from "disruptive change" which permeates across every sector of the economy.

To be included in the fund, companies must have disruptive innovation, Liontrust stated.

Both Dowey and Uru have jointly developed this approach to the global equity investment process, which Liontrust said is based on the belief that innovation is the "most important" driver of stock returns.

Flows into sustainable funds drive Liontrust AUM to £35.7bn

"The past decade has witnessed a doubling in the rate of innovation - there are currently around 300,000 US patents per year, compared to 150,000 per year in 2000s," said Dowey. "Not only that, but adoption of this innovation is speeding up, too."

He highlighted how PCs took 16 years to spread to 25% of the US population since the late 1970s, while in recent times tablet devices took only two years.

"At the same time, existing companies are fading away much faster than ever before. The average lifespan of an S&P500 company has fallen from 60 years in 1960 to 20 years today. All of this creates great opportunity," he added.

Dowey started running the fund in July 2019, and was joined by Uru in February 2021.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Alex Rolandi

View profile
More from Alex Rolandi

Turning green: ESG litigation risks for fund sponsors

Funds in hurricane-prone locations 'more likely' to vote for environmental proposals

More on Equities

UN declares COP15 has set the stage for global biodiversity framework next year
ESG

'Path to recovery': Part one of COP15 closes with hopes high for new global biodiversity accord

"At present, the rate of global species extinction is accelerating"

James Murray
James Murray
clock 15 October 2021 • 3 min read
Christopher Cork of haysmacintyre
ESG

Impact investing: As popularity soars what do managers and investors need to be aware of?

Claims of overstating ESG credentials on the rise

Christopher Cork
clock 15 October 2021 • 4 min read
Investment Week editor Lauren Mason
Funds

Editor's letter: End-of-season sale

UK equity funds bearing brunt

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 15 October 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Industry Voice: The race to Net Zero - How to navigate a new world of climate commitments

13 October 2021 • 4 min read
02

Gresham House Strategic trust appoints Harwood Capital and proposes name change

11 October 2021 • 4 min read
03

CCLA hires Jasper Berens to spearhead intermediary push

11 October 2021 • 1 min read
04

Industry Voice: The UK - A cheap market offering lots of opportunities for stock pickers.

11 October 2021 • 5 min read
05

Phil Wagstaff to depart Jupiter

15 October 2021 • 1 min read
06

Battery storage trust eyes IPO as it strikes deal with Tesla

11 October 2021 • 2 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 