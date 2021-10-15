Jupiter's AUM rises by £0.4bn in Q3

AUM ended the period at £60.7bn, it said in an update today (15 Oct).

Total inflows were £1bn but were partially offset by £ 0.6bn of outflows in July. This was primarily due to redemptions from mutual funds and continued weaker client demand for UK and European equity strategies.

Jupiter 'advanced' in securing successor for CIO as Pearson steps down The business said it "also saw outflows from our Merlin range and our Systematic strategies, predominantly the North American equity fund and a reversal of flows into the Global Equity Absolute Return fund."

However, the rest of the fixed income strategies performed well with inflows of over £300m. Similarly, its Global Sustainable Equities fund saw inflows of almost £100m.

Other strategies that saw net inflows include its Gold and Silver fund and Global Emerging Markets Short Duration Bond fund.