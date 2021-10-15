Jupiter's AUM rises by £0.4bn in Q3

Offset by £0.6bn of outflows

clock • 1 min read
Net inflows for Q3
Image:

Net inflows for Q3

Jupiter Fund Management's assets under management rose by £0.4bn in the three months to the end up of September.

AUM ended the period at £60.7bn, it said in an update today (15 Oct).

Total inflows were £1bn but were partially offset by £ 0.6bn of outflows in July. This was primarily due to redemptions from mutual funds and continued weaker client demand for UK and European equity strategies.

Jupiter 'advanced' in securing successor for CIO as Pearson steps down

The business said it "also saw outflows from our Merlin range and our Systematic strategies, predominantly the North American equity fund and a reversal of flows into the Global Equity Absolute Return fund."

However, the rest of the fixed income strategies performed well with inflows of over £300m. Similarly, its Global Sustainable Equities fund saw inflows of almost £100m.

Other strategies that saw net inflows include its Gold and Silver fund and Global Emerging Markets Short Duration Bond fund.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Phil Wagstaff to depart Jupiter

Artemis Alpha Trust looks to suspend tender offer

More on Asset Managers

CEO Chris Hill said he was pleased with performance
Asset Managers

Hargreaves Lansdown attracts £1.3bn of new business but revenue drops 1%

Assets under management jumped to £138bn in Q3

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 15 October 2021 • 1 min read
Square Mile has partnered with Royal London
UK

Royal London partners with Square Mile to educate on responsible investment

The companies hope to ‘cut through jargon’

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 15 October 2021 • 1 min read
Neil Woodford
Regulation

AIC: Keep private investors away from LTAF to prevent Woodford 2.0

77% of Woodford investors have less faith in industry

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 13 October 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Industry Voice: The race to Net Zero - How to navigate a new world of climate commitments

13 October 2021 • 4 min read
02

Gresham House Strategic trust appoints Harwood Capital and proposes name change

11 October 2021 • 4 min read
03

CCLA hires Jasper Berens to spearhead intermediary push

11 October 2021 • 1 min read
04

Industry Voice: The UK - A cheap market offering lots of opportunities for stock pickers.

11 October 2021 • 5 min read
05

Battery storage trust eyes IPO as it strikes deal with Tesla

11 October 2021 • 2 min read
06

Odey Asset Management closes Odyssey fund

14 October 2021 • 1 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 