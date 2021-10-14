Polar Capital AUM up 12%

Net inflows of £0.7bn

Gavin Rochussen is CEO of Polar Capital
Gavin Rochussen is CEO of Polar Capital

Polar Capital has reported a 12% boost in its AUM for the six months to the end of September 2021.

The group's assets were £23.4bn, compared to £20.9bn at the end of March, 2021, with net inflows of £0.7bn.

Market movement and fund performance contributed £1.8bn to the increase in AUM for the period, according to the latest update.

On September 30, Polar Capital launched two funds within its UCITS umbrella - the Polar Capital Smart Energy and Polar Capital Smart Mobility funds - managed by senior portfolio manager Thiemo Lang and the Polar Capital sustainable thematic team.

"The strategy is founded on the belief that, with the world facing an urgent need to decarbonise, demand for smart energy solutions will rise exponentially. This has the potential to deliver significant opportunities over the long-term as innovative companies enable this transition to a decarbonised future," said Polar Capital's chief executive, Gavin Rochussen.

"We remain confident that with our diverse range of differentiated, active specialist fund strategies we are well-positioned to perform for our clients and shareholders over the long term."

 

