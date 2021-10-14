Charles Stanley reports 'marginal' rise in AUM

The wealth manager said FUMA during the second quarter rose to £27.4bn, up from £27.1bn at the end of the first quarter and £25.6bn at the end of the 2021 fiscal year.

The firm's revenue rose 15.3% year-on-year to £46.0m, fuelled by higher fee and commission income that offset the drop in interest turnover.

Charles Stanley CEO, Paul Abberley, said: "The group continues to display good momentum across all areas, with growth in revenues from all our divisions."