Charles Stanley reports 'marginal' rise in AUM

Group displaying "good momentum"

clock • 1 min read
Charles Stanleys's FUMA sees 1.1% rise in Q2
Image:

Charles Stanleys's FUMA sees 1.1% rise in Q2

Charles Stanley’s total funds under management and administration (FUMA) saw a slight 1.1% increase in the three months to the end of September.

The wealth manager said FUMA during the second quarter rose to £27.4bn, up from £27.1bn at the end of the first quarter and £25.6bn at the end of the 2021 fiscal year.

The firm's revenue rose 15.3% year-on-year to £46.0m, fuelled by higher fee and commission income that offset the drop in interest turnover.

Charles Stanley CEO, Paul Abberley, said: "The group continues to display good momentum across all areas, with growth in revenues from all our divisions."

Brooks Macdonald FUM boosted by discretionary offering

Related Topics

More on Wealth Management

Big names such as Quilter/Quilter Cheviot, Brooks Macdonald, Brewin Dolphin, LGT Vestra and Tatton are struggling to dominate
Wealth Management

Big-name discretionary managers struggling to gain market share among advisers

80% advisers use MPS

Jenny Turton
clock 14 October 2021 • 1 min read
Funds under management were up more than 2% in the three months to the end of September
Wealth Management

Brooks Macdonald FUM boosted by discretionary offering

2.2% increase in FUM

Jenny Turton
clock 14 October 2021 • 1 min read
Thorntons Investments removes VAT from AIM portfolios
Wealth Management

Thorntons Investments scraps VAT charges on MPS

HMRC review has prompted the changes across the industry

Jenny Turton
clock 16 September 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

FCA proposes salary overhaul and end to discretionary bonuses

08 October 2021 • 2 min read
02

Industry Voice: The race to Net Zero - How to navigate a new world of climate commitments

13 October 2021 • 4 min read
03

Gresham House Strategic trust appoints Harwood Capital and proposes name change

11 October 2021 • 4 min read
04

Industry Voice: The UK - A cheap market offering lots of opportunities for stock pickers.

11 October 2021 • 5 min read
05

CCLA hires Jasper Berens to spearhead intermediary push

11 October 2021 • 1 min read
06

Battery storage trust eyes IPO as it strikes deal with Tesla

11 October 2021 • 2 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 