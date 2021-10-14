Janus Henderson partners with The Big Exchange to offer funds

Three funds proposed

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
The Big Exchange was co-founded The Big Issue
Image:

The Big Exchange was co-founded The Big Issue

Janus Henderson Investors has partnered with The Big Exchange and hopes to offer investors three of its funds on the new platform.

The asset manager has initially proposed the Janus Henderson Global Sustainable Equity, UK Responsible Income and Global Responsible Managed funds be added to the platform.

Janus Henderson raises pay across entire company

If the funds pass The Big Exchange's impact assessment, they will be available to retail investors by the end of 2021.

Since the platform, co-founded by The Big Issue, launched eleven months ago, it has grown its diverse customer base by 150% month-on-month and has been awarded a Best Buy Sustainable ISA rating by Boring Money.

Jill Jackson, CEO of The Big Exchange, said: "I am delighted to welcome Janus Henderson as a partner of The Big Exchange. This is an exciting step for our business, and our shared vision will allow us to continue to give consumers the access, support and choice to invest their money in funds that are seeking to provide a financial return by using a responsible or sustainable investment approach."

Janus Henderson bolsters senior investment trust team

Simon Hillenbrand, head of UK retail at Janus Henderson, added: "We are delighted to support The Big Exchange, and we hope to accelerate their work; our partnership demonstrates Janus Henderson's commitment to meeting the needs of our investor's and working toward a more sustainable world.

"Janus Henderson is also committed to making the asset management industry more transparent; we hope that our partnership increases the momentum behind The Big Exchange's mission to promote sustainability, inclusivity and fairness in finance, and signifies the growing tide of demand within the investment industry to provide trusted responsible or sustainable products to retail investors."

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Former Pictet EM head joins Australian investment boutique

Acorn shareholders back proposal enabling Unicorn UK Income fund rollover

More on Platforms

Man Group CEO Luke Ellis
Funds

Alternatives bolster Man Group assets as long-only detracts in Q3

$5.3bn inflows

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 13 October 2021 • 1 min read
Richard Rowney will become group CEO
Platforms

Ferguson and Neilson to step down from Nucleus as Rowney takes the helm after James Hay deal

David Ferguson to pursue other opportunities

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 07 September 2021 • 2 min read
Chris Hill is CEO of Hargreaves Lansdown
Platforms

Surging demand drives record performance at Hargreaves Lansdown

AUM is up to £135.5 billion

Tom Higgins
clock 09 August 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

FCA proposes salary overhaul and end to discretionary bonuses

08 October 2021 • 2 min read
02

Industry Voice: The race to Net Zero - How to navigate a new world of climate commitments

13 October 2021 • 4 min read
03

Gresham House Strategic trust appoints Harwood Capital and proposes name change

11 October 2021 • 4 min read
04

Industry Voice: The UK - A cheap market offering lots of opportunities for stock pickers.

11 October 2021 • 5 min read
05

CCLA hires Jasper Berens to spearhead intermediary push

11 October 2021 • 1 min read
06

Battery storage trust eyes IPO as it strikes deal with Tesla

11 October 2021 • 2 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 