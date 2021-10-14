Janus Henderson partners with The Big Exchange to offer funds

The asset manager has initially proposed the Janus Henderson Global Sustainable Equity, UK Responsible Income and Global Responsible Managed funds be added to the platform.

If the funds pass The Big Exchange's impact assessment, they will be available to retail investors by the end of 2021.

Since the platform, co-founded by The Big Issue, launched eleven months ago, it has grown its diverse customer base by 150% month-on-month and has been awarded a Best Buy Sustainable ISA rating by Boring Money.

Jill Jackson, CEO of The Big Exchange, said: "I am delighted to welcome Janus Henderson as a partner of The Big Exchange. This is an exciting step for our business, and our shared vision will allow us to continue to give consumers the access, support and choice to invest their money in funds that are seeking to provide a financial return by using a responsible or sustainable investment approach."

Simon Hillenbrand, head of UK retail at Janus Henderson, added: "We are delighted to support The Big Exchange, and we hope to accelerate their work; our partnership demonstrates Janus Henderson's commitment to meeting the needs of our investor's and working toward a more sustainable world.

"Janus Henderson is also committed to making the asset management industry more transparent; we hope that our partnership increases the momentum behind The Big Exchange's mission to promote sustainability, inclusivity and fairness in finance, and signifies the growing tide of demand within the investment industry to provide trusted responsible or sustainable products to retail investors."