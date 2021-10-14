Brooks Macdonald FUM boosted by discretionary offering

2.2% increase in FUM

Funds under management were up more than 2% in the three months to the end of September
Funds under management were up more than 2% in the three months to the end of September

Brooks Macdonald has reported a 2.2% increase in its funds under management for the first quarter of its financial year, driven by its UKIM discretionary business.

The firm's funds under management hit £16.8bn for the three months to the end of September 2021, according to its latest trading update, with positive net flows of £0.2bn into UKIM discretionary.

Within that, the bespoke portfolio service and managed portfolio service were particularly popular, both recording positive net inflows. Inflows into the latter were driven by the group's business to business offering, BM Investment Solutions.

Brooks Macdonald bolsters regional offering with two hires

Meanwhile, the group's Defensive Capital fund continued to be affected by outflows, as did its international business, although the latter has slowed in this latest quarter.

Andrew Shepherd, CEO of Brooks Macdonald said: "There is a clear energy about the business, helped by the passion and excitement our team gets from increasingly meeting face-to-face with advisers and clients again. 

"We have a strong pipeline and we are confident of further improvement in net flows over the course of the year."

Peel Hunt said the group remains a ‘buy' as it continues to build momentum.

"Having moved back to positive flows in Q4, momentum has continued into Q1, with net inflows of £128m over the seasonally quieter summer. This should help underpin expectations of a return to something like historic growth rates," the broker said.

