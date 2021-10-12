'There will be no business on a dead planet': Calls grow for COP15 breakthrough on biodiversity as crucial talks kick off

The COP15 Biodiversity Conference is now underway, and with it a flurry of last ditch reports have been released in recent days calling on leaders attending the vital talks to use all their diplomatic muscle to deliver an ambitious new accord to beef up nature protection around the world.

The long-awaited summit, which has been delayed repeatedly by the pandemic, will see governments thrash out the terms of a headline treaty for biodiversity that will set a raft of new goals for nature for the next decade. The first part of the talks are taking place virtually over the coming week, with countries set to agree on the final rules and actions at an in-person summit slated for Kunming, China in the spring.

The hope is that the biodiversity treaty can emulate the Paris Agreement on climate change and spark a wave of new nature policies at a local, national, and international level that will slow human destruction of biodiversity and protect and restore the natural systems that human life depends on. Any new treaty would aim to also support the goals of the Paris Agreement by enhancing climate resilience and expanding natural carbon sinks so as help tackle still rising concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

But, amid widespread fears that the working version of the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework published over the summer will fail to drive the action needed to deliver a much-needed sea change when it comes to protecting nature, a number of hard-hitting reports have been published as the first part of the talks crank in to action this week.

First up, 12 high-profile business leaders - including the CEOs of Unilever, Holcim, Natura & Co, and H&M - have published a open letter urging world leaders to up their game, warning that "there will be no business on a dead planet".

The open letter, convened by the Business for Nature group, calls on world leaders to commit to reverse nature loss by 2030 and advocate for four specific interventions that could remedy what they perceive as shortcomings in the draft agreement. These include the removal and redirection of all subsidies that harm nature, and the alignment of all financial flows towards nature-positive outcomes. The CEOs that have signed the letter also called on heads of state to bring nation's production and consumption footprints in line with planetary boundaries and for the value of nature to be embedded into all decision making and disclosures.

"The 2015 Paris Climate Agreement marked the starting blocks to net zero emissions," the letter states. "Let's make the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework the starting blocks to a nature-positive world by 2030. So everyone - including business - will participate in the most important race of our generation; to deliver an equitable, nature-positive, net zero world."

The letter argues the Kunming Summit offers the "last and best chance of turning the tide of biodiversity loss", warning that currently the draft Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework lacks "ambition and specificity".

The open letter is published as a separate call to action convened by the Business for Nature campaign group that is similarly designed to boost policymaker ambitions at the critical biodiversity talks chalked up more than 1,000 corporate signatories, collectively accounting for annual revenues totalling $4.7tr.

The corporate appeal for policymakers to raise their ambition at COP15 comes as scientists at the Natural History Museum warned the world's biodiversity had fallen well below the 'safe limit' required to sustain human life, with the UK among the worst offenders when it comes to biodiversity destruction.

After analysing more than 58,000 species, the researchers concluded that global levels of biodiversity intactness average out at around 75 per cent, a figure that is significantly lower than the 90 per cent limit they say is required to maintain critical ecological processes such as pollination and nutrient cycling that are vital for human survival.

The analysis reveals the UK has only half of its entire biodiversity left, putting it well below the safe threshold and in the bottom 10 per cent of nations in terms of biodiversity intactness.

The researchers behind the shocking figures have urged governments around the world to now deliver ambitious action to preserve and enhance biodiversity globally during this week's pivotal talks. "Muddling through as we currently are doing is nowhere near enough to halt, let alone reverse, this devastating decline in biodiversity," said Professor Andy Purvis. "Governments possess the power - economic, political and legal - to address the planetary emergency, and there may still be time, but they must act now."

And the need to significantly accelerate policy and investment action was further emphasised this week by a report from the UK's Green Finance Institute (GFI), which underscored how current levels of financial flows going towards nature protection in the UK are falling tens of billions of pounds short of the levels required.

The Finance Gap for UK Nature report, published today, explores the gap between required spending and committed spending associated with the delivery of a number of nature-related outcomes across the UK's nations and overseas territories, including enhanced biosecurity, flood risk management,and improved water quality. It concludes that the UK will need to raise a minimum of £44bn to £97bn of additional investment over the coming decade if it is to meet its stated net zero and nature-positive ambitions.

An extra £19bn could be needed over the next 10 years to protect and restore biodiversity alone, it calculates, with a further £20bn needed for land use projects that can sequester carbon and reduce emissions of greenhouse gases in support of the country's net zero targets.

GFI CEO Dr Rhian-Mari Thomas said the data underscored that public funding programmes for nature's recovery needed to be matched by significant private investment over the coming years.

"Having identified the scale of investment needed, and where it is needed, we must now focus on unlocking barriers to the mobilisation of private finance into nature-positive projects and businesses right across the UK," she said. "Harnessing the momentum of the Convention on Biological Diversity COP15 and COP26, there is an opportunity to create high integrity environmental markets and investment opportunities that work for nature, society and the economy to help close this UK finance gap."

The report found that between 2022 and 2032, England will have to raise an additional £21bn to £53bn and Scotland will need to mobilise between £15bn and £27bn, while Wales will have to invest a further £5bn to £7bn, and Northern Ireland an extra £3bn to £5bn.

Helen Avery, head of nature programmes at the GFI, said the group planned to now work with the UK's finance sector to identify and break down barriers that are slowing flows of private capital towards nature-positive outcomes.

The huge financing gap outlined by the GFI is by no means issue particular to the UK; just this week the WWF raised the alarm that parties at the COP15 must rework the provisions for accelerating financial flows towards nature in the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework, warning that nature-related projects remain hugely underfunded at a global level.

As COP15 kicks offs, it is clear that businesses, financiers and campaigners want to see bold action from policymakers to set the global economy on path towards both net zero emissions and nature restoration. There may be an intense and on-going debate over how best to restore and protect the natural world, with experts fiercely divided on issues such as the role of carbon offsets and the effectiveness of much of the legislation designed to protect nature reserves. But there is a broad and growing consensus that current approaches are badly flawed and worryingly unsustainable, in every sense of the word.

The question now is whether the various appeals for action resound with the world leaders and diplomats tasked with finalising the Kunming Declaration over the next few months and delivering a genuinely effective Paris Agreement for nature that sends clear signals to businesses and governments that the natural world must be protected and enhanced.