Amundi appoints new head of marketing and products

Albert Tse, former head of distribution sales and marketing for Amundi, succeeds Bramoullé as CEO of Amundi South Asia.

Bramoullé has been part of the company for 22 years and most recently served as CEO of Amundi South Asia, following CEO positions at Amundi Austria between 2015 to 2018 and Amundi Poland from 2013 to 2015.

Prior to this, Bramoullé was head of retail networks equity management from 2010 to 2013 and deputy head of equity fund management from 2007 to 2010 at Société Générale Asset Management. Before that, he served as vice president of the investment risk and process control department for SBI funds management in India.

Amundi has also appointed Gilles Cutaya as deputy head of Amundi marketing and products.

Cutaya has worked as head of marketing and communication since 2015 and deputy CEO of CPR since 2019.

Prior to this, he held several positions at Lyxor Asset Management, including global head of client relations and services and head of marketing and strategy. He also worked at Axa Investment Managers from 2004 to 2007 as a product engineer.