Amundi appoints new head of marketing and products

Former CEO of Amundi South Asia joins division

clock • 1 min read
Albert Tse succeeds Eric Bramoullé as Amundi South Asia CEO
Image:

Albert Tse succeeds Eric Bramoullé as Amundi South Asia CEO

Amundi has appointed Eric Bramoullé as head of marketing and products, effective from 1 November.

Albert Tse, former head of distribution sales and marketing for Amundi, succeeds Bramoullé as CEO of Amundi South Asia.

Amundi names Amaury d'Orsay as head of fixed income investment platform

Bramoullé has been part of the company for 22 years and most recently served as CEO of Amundi South Asia, following CEO positions at Amundi Austria between 2015 to 2018 and Amundi Poland from 2013 to 2015.

Prior to this, Bramoullé was head of retail networks equity management from 2010 to 2013 and deputy head of equity fund management from 2007 to 2010 at Société Générale Asset Management. Before that, he served as vice president of the investment risk and process control department for SBI funds management in India.

Amundi has also appointed Gilles Cutaya as deputy head of Amundi marketing and products.

Amundi subsidiary appoints ex-Axa Wealth boss as CEO

Cutaya has worked as head of marketing and communication since 2015 and deputy CEO of CPR since 2019.

Prior to this, he held several positions at Lyxor Asset Management, including global head of client relations and services and head of marketing and strategy. He also worked at Axa Investment Managers from 2004 to 2007 as a product engineer.

Related Topics

More on People moves

The triple hire brings the team to 17 specialists
People moves

Aegon AM expands responsible investment team with triple hire

Brings team to 17 specialists

Nafeesa Zaman
clock 13 October 2021 • 1 min read
Two of the new hires join the firm from JP Morgan Asset Management
Investment Trusts

Janus Henderson bolsters senior investment trust team

Poaches from JP Morgan

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 13 October 2021 • 1 min read
Covington has M&A experience in the European wind and solar sectors
People moves

Bluefield Partners appoints new investment director

Michael Covington joins from Alpha Real Capital

Ellie Duncan
clock 11 October 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

FCA proposes salary overhaul and end to discretionary bonuses

08 October 2021 • 2 min read
02

Gresham House Strategic trust appoints Harwood Capital and proposes name change

11 October 2021 • 4 min read
03

CCLA hires Jasper Berens to spearhead intermediary push

11 October 2021 • 1 min read
04

Battery storage trust eyes IPO as it strikes deal with Tesla

11 October 2021 • 2 min read
05

Square Mile removes Artemis funds ratings following senior departures

07 October 2021 • 2 min read
06

Industry Voice: The UK - A cheap market offering lots of opportunities for stock pickers.

11 October 2021 • 5 min read
14 Oct
United Kingdom
Conference

Fund Selector Briefing - Channel Islands

Register now
Trustpilot

 