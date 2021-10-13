AIC: Keep private investors away from LTAF to prevent Woodford 2.0

The warning comes following a report from Research in Finance, which revealed that 86% of investors in the former Woodford Equity Income fund (now LF Equity Income) suffered a negative impact on their finances as a result of the June 2019 suspension.

Woodford investors remain in limbo until 2022 at earliest

A further 53% reported a negative impact on their general wellbeing, which has left 77% of former investors with less trust in the investment industry than they had before.

The LTAF is currently under consultation from the Financial Conduct Authority and aims to create a structure that allows open-ended funds to access illiquid investments. A variety of protections have been suggested, including a range of liquidity windows that extend beyond the daily dealing currently available within OEICs.

Richard Stone, chief executive of the AIC, argued that the LTAF "should not be accessible to the general public" in order to prevent investors "getting burned again".

"Broad distribution of the LTAF before it is tested through an economic cycle risks exposing investors to fire sales of assets, suspensions and fund failures which can arise from liquidity mismatches, as we saw with Woodford Equity Income," he said.

"The collapse of Woodford Investment Management two years ago shook the entire investment industry, and we are still dealing with the aftershocks. This research reminds us of the financial and emotional impact on individual investors, which is still being felt.

"Everyone in the investment industry has lessons to learn from what happened, and as an industry we clearly still have our work cut out to restore trust. In the circumstances, it is vital that the launch of LTAFs does not lead to any kind of repeat of this disastrous episode.

"We wholeheartedly support the FCA's Consumer Investment Strategy objectives seeking to increase the levels of investment amongst private individuals, but to increase consumer engagement with markets it is vital that investors have confidence and trust."

Woodford investors miss out as Oxford Nanopore IPO skyrockets

The first of the legal cases against authorised corporate director Link Fund Solutions is set to reach court, following the lack of a settlement between law firm Leigh Day and Link.

Link has vowed to "vigorously defend" itself against allegations of mismanagement.