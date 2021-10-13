Aegon AM expands responsible investment team with triple hire

Aegon Asset Management has strengthened its responsible investment team with three new appointments, increasing the team to 17 specialists.

Andy Woods joins the company as a responsible investment manager, supporting the equities and multi-asset investment platforms. He will be responsible for voting activities within Aegon AM's portfolios.

Prior to this, Woods headed up the Institutional Voting Information Service of the Association of British Insurers.

Curtis Zappala joins Aegon AM as responsible investment associate. He will focus on ESG integration and engagement supporting Aegon AM's fixed income investment platform.

Prior to joining the firm, Zappala was a member of the sustainability team at United Parcel Service (UPS). He has also held various positions at SunShare and Growth International Volunteer Excursions.

Jamie McAloon also joins Aegon AM as a responsible investment associate, supporting the equities and multi-asset investment platforms. McAloon will be responsible for supporting sustainable products, as well as analysis of existing and potential holdings.

He joins from abrdn where he was a private equity finance analyst.

Brunno Maradei, head of responsible investment at Aegon AM, said: "We have built a comprehensive responsible investment approach, with a 30-year history of investing in this area. The three new appointments allow us to continue our work, broadening our expertise, knowledge, and skills base.

"I would like to welcome Curtis, Andy and Jamie to the team and look forward to the fresh perspective and enthusiasm they will bring."

