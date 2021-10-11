BlackRock report: ETP inflows slow in September

Market remains generally positive despite uncertainties

Flows into global ETPs slowed in September
Inflows into global exchange-traded products (ETPs) slowed in September, but remained generally positive despite market volatility, according to a report by BlackRock.

Investors added a net $82.4bn to global ETPs during the month - just slightly down on August's $96.5bn.

Emerging market equity funds led the gains, attracting nearly $9 billion of net inflows making it the largest month for exposure since March, the fund manager stated.

This pickup in emerging market ETP flows came alongside a fall in US equity flows, which dropped from $48.5bn in August to $28.2bn.

Energy ETFs thrive in September

European equity flows also fell flat, hitting their lowest level since October 2020, which was the last time there were net outflows from the asset class.

Global equity ETPs - which attracted $67.5bn of new investment in August - dropped slightly to $59.4bn, while fixed income funds saw inflows to the tune of $23bn and ETPs investing in commodities recorded another minor outflow of just over $2bn, the data shows.

BlackRock also noted that inflows into sustainable ETPs slowed in September, dropping from $8bn in August to $6.4bn in September.

Nevertheless, inflows into global sustainable ETPs year-to-date have now surpassed $100bn.

ESG strategies to 'reboot' European private markets, says PwC

US equities allocations surge in Q2

The Henry Hub Erdgas (TR) ETC generated the greatest returns for investors
ETFs

Energy ETFs thrive in September

Consumption and emissions expected to increase

Alex Rolandi
06 October 2021
Cathrine de Coninck Lopez is Invesco's Global Head of ESG
ESG

Invesco expands ESG team following client interest

Eight new members

Kathleen Gallagher
30 September 2021
The suite will comprise ten ETFs
ETFs

Xtrackers convert ETF range to ESG indices and cut fees

10bps fee cut

James Baxter-Derrington
20 September 2021
