BlackRock report: ETP inflows slow in September

Investors added a net $82.4bn to global ETPs during the month - just slightly down on August's $96.5bn.

Emerging market equity funds led the gains, attracting nearly $9 billion of net inflows making it the largest month for exposure since March, the fund manager stated.

This pickup in emerging market ETP flows came alongside a fall in US equity flows, which dropped from $48.5bn in August to $28.2bn.

Energy ETFs thrive in September

European equity flows also fell flat, hitting their lowest level since October 2020, which was the last time there were net outflows from the asset class.

Global equity ETPs - which attracted $67.5bn of new investment in August - dropped slightly to $59.4bn, while fixed income funds saw inflows to the tune of $23bn and ETPs investing in commodities recorded another minor outflow of just over $2bn, the data shows.

BlackRock also noted that inflows into sustainable ETPs slowed in September, dropping from $8bn in August to $6.4bn in September.

Nevertheless, inflows into global sustainable ETPs year-to-date have now surpassed $100bn.