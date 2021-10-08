FCA to publish own TCFD report next year

Watchdog puts its ESG credentials in spotlight

Beth Brearley
clock • 2 min read
The FCA is turning its attention to how ESG considerations are embedded within its own organisation and has committed to publishing a Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures report next year.

Speaking as the keynote at the SRI Services Good Money Week event, Mark Manning - technical specialist, sustainable finance and stewardship - said the FCA will soon publish a refreshed ESG strategy, following the appointment of Sacha Sadan as director of ESG in April this year.

"We have been enhancing our own internal arrangements and taking initial steps to embed ESG across the organisation," Manning said. "We have hired our first ESG director, Sacha Sadan, who joined us from Legal and General Investment Management, and he has a strong mandate to really look across the breadth of our regulatory functions and see how we are implementing and embedding ESG within them.

FCA targets ratings and data providers in ESG focus; proposes TCFD disclosures from 2022

"We are aiming to ensure that as an organisation, we walk the walk, so not only are we looking at how we embed ESG in our regulation of listed companies and financial services firms, but also how we operate as an entity. And in that regard, we're aiming to publish our own TCFD [Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures] report in 2022."

The FCA is proposing to bring in new rules on climate-related disclosures for listed companies linked to the TCFD from 1 January 2022.

Manning said the regulatory body is carrying out extensive work internally "to ensure that we have the right organisational structures, resources and capabilities in place to appropriately embed net zero and ESG considerations across the FCA".

FCA has not rejected a fund application in five years despite complaints over fund quality

He added that the FCA hasn't published a strategic document since late 2019, since when there have been considerable developments in the ESG space, so the regulatory body is planning to set out more widely how it is deepening its strategic approach in this area.

"Trust and transparency will of course, remain core themes…but we'll also be setting out actions we propose to take to support a market-led transition to a more sustainable future, with the transition to net zero being a key part of that."

 

 

 

