AssetCo adviser among new hires for Parmenion

Deal with AssetCo to buy 30% of equity in the business was finalised on October 6

clock • 1 min read
AssetCo adviser among new hires for Parmenion
Image:

AssetCo adviser among new hires for Parmenion

Parmenion has hired a senior investment manager and two people for its board of directors, following the completion of AssetCo’s acquisition of a 30% stake in the business.

Richard Houghton has joined the firm as chairman having spent most of his career working with private equity backed businesses.

He is currently chairman of Peoplesafe and Vistair, as well as previously serving as chairman of British Engineering Services, Target group and on the board of Verastar.

"Wealth management is an exciting and rapidly growing industry. Parmenion, with its compelling investment proposition, leading technology, and best-in-class customer service credentials is well placed to take advantage of industry trends," Houghton said.

Janus Henderson hire to bring 'fresh' ideas to UK retail sales

Parmenion has also named Standard Life Aberdeen's former chief of staff, Gordon Neilly, as a non-executive director. He also serves as an adviser to AssetCo and has worked within financial services for four decades.

Finally, Simon Molica has joined Parmenion as a senior investment manager having spent three years at AJ Bell as a fund manager.

Prior to AJ Bell, he worked in Morningstar's investment management division as a portfolio manager.  

Related Topics

More on People moves

Mark Hargraves
People moves

AXA IM promotes Mark Hargraves as it phases out Framlington name

Newly created role will combine Framlington and Rosenberg divisions

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 07 October 2021 • 1 min read
Kristina Church
People moves

BNY Mellon IM taps Lombard Odier IM for responsible strategy head

Kristina Church to join the $2.3trn firm

Georgie Lee
clock 06 October 2021 • 1 min read
Heather Manners
People moves

Prusik IM founder Heather Manners joins Collidr as iNED

Former manager of Henderson Pacific Capital Growth

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 06 October 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Octopus launches £40m fundraise for Apollo VCT

01 October 2021 • 1 min read
02

Genesis trust shareholders vote in favour of Fidelity at EGM

01 October 2021 • 2 min read
03

Lothar Mentel on the importance of IFAs and 'fear of the unknown'

01 October 2021 • 4 min read
04

Gresham House completes acquisition of Mobeus Equity Partners' VCT business

01 October 2021 • 1 min read
05

Prusik hires former Columbia Threadneedle manager for new fund launch

01 October 2021 • 1 min read
06

Liontrust multi-asset duo join Marlborough in new senior investment roles

05 October 2021 • 2 min read
07 Oct
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser 360 Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 