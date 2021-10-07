AssetCo adviser among new hires for Parmenion

Richard Houghton has joined the firm as chairman having spent most of his career working with private equity backed businesses.

He is currently chairman of Peoplesafe and Vistair, as well as previously serving as chairman of British Engineering Services, Target group and on the board of Verastar.

"Wealth management is an exciting and rapidly growing industry. Parmenion, with its compelling investment proposition, leading technology, and best-in-class customer service credentials is well placed to take advantage of industry trends," Houghton said.

Parmenion has also named Standard Life Aberdeen's former chief of staff, Gordon Neilly, as a non-executive director. He also serves as an adviser to AssetCo and has worked within financial services for four decades.

Finally, Simon Molica has joined Parmenion as a senior investment manager having spent three years at AJ Bell as a fund manager.

Prior to AJ Bell, he worked in Morningstar's investment management division as a portfolio manager.