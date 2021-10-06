Jupiter adds to absolute return bond strategy

Davies, who has, up until now, worked as investment director of fixed income, will report directly to Mark Nash, head of fixed income alternatives.

Davies joined the firm last year, following the company's acquisition of Merian Global Investors.

The fund looks to deliver positive total returns regardless of bond and equity market conditions, while maintaining stable levels of volatility.

"Since the onset of the Covid pandemic, the policymaking landscape has dramatically changed. Fiscal spending is unlikely to disappear anytime soon as inequality and global warming issues are addressed. Central banks will remain supportive but will take more of a backseat, while ensuring that banking systems are in good health to support the recovery," said Nash, head of the strategy.

"This reflationary environment will see higher growth and higher inflation, with yields rising. In my view, a more ‘absolute return' approach will be needed to achieve positive returns from fixed income, and I am pleased to be welcoming Huw to the team at this important time for the strategy," he added.

The fund has delivered 18.2% over three years and 20.4% over five, according to data from Morningstar. The fund is Jupiter's debut in the alternative fixed income world.

In addition to Davies's appointment, Jupiter is promoting Matthew Morgan to the position of investment director of fixed income and multi-asset.

Morgan joined Jupiter in 2019 as a product specialist. In his new position, he will co-ordinate the activities of Jupiter's team of investment directors across its £15.3bn fixed income and £1.1bn multi-asset ranges.