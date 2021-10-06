Trillium AM boosts sustainability offering with former UN hire

Zdanaviciute joined as an ESG research specialist in September, while Melanie Miao will be joining as a new investment analyst this month, and Vickie Little, office manager and investment assistant, has recently joined the firm.

All new positions will be based in the manager's recently launched Edinburgh office. The move is intended to boost the firm's product offering and ESG objectives for clients globally.

Following the hires, the manager intends to launch a range of global ESG-tilted equity strategies.

Zdanaviciute worked in sustainable finance for the United Nations and was previously head of research and analytics at fintech Liquidatum.

"We are delighted to welcome Andrea, Melanie, and Vickie to join us in our mission of providing investors with access to our world-class ESG investment process. Their industry knowledge offers a diverse range of experience and perspectives which will ultimately benefit our clients' portfolios," said Jamie Mariani, portfolio manager at Trillium.

Miao joins from Ruffer LLP where she was a research associate in its global equities team.

According to the firm, Miao will play a significant role in evaluating potential investments and shaping global portfolios.

Little started at Trillium last September. She has 10 years of experience in the asset management industry, including in roles in UK wholesale market at Standard Life Investments and Standard Life Aberdeen.