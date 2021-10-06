Crestbridge names chief risk officer

The industry veteran will be responsible for the oversight of the firm's risk function as well as the development of its risk management services platform for its global client base.

She takes over from Nadia Lewis who is now head of risk and compliance at IQ-EQ.

Before joining Crestbridge, Dalrymple was executive vice president, group head of compliance, and group money laundering officer at Butterfield Bank where she developed compliance centres across the globe.

Prior to that she was a managing director at Deutsche Bank where she developed and implemented several large-scale compliance initiatives over the course of a decade.

Dalrymple has also held compliance roles at Bank of America, J. Henry Schroder & Co. (now Citi), Société Générale and Guinness Mahon (now Investec).

Dean Croft, Crestbridge's CEO, said Dalrymple was chosen following a rigorous selection process.

"I'm extremely proud that Crestbridge has again been able to attract an individual of world class calibre," he added.