Crestbridge names chief risk officer

Siân Dalrymple to lead risk function

Investment Week
clock 06 October 2021 • 1 min read
Siân Dalrymple of Crestbridge
Siân Dalrymple of Crestbridge

Specialist fund administrator Crestbridge has named Siân Dalrymple as group chief risk officer.

The industry veteran will be responsible for the oversight of the firm's risk function as well as the development of its risk management services platform for its global client base. 

She takes over from Nadia Lewis who is now head of risk and compliance at IQ-EQ.

Before joining Crestbridge, Dalrymple was executive vice president, group head of compliance, and group money laundering officer at Butterfield Bank where she developed compliance centres across the globe.

Liontrust multi-asset duo join Marlborough in new senior investment roles

Prior to that she was a managing director at Deutsche Bank where she developed and implemented several large-scale compliance initiatives over the course of a decade.

Dalrymple has also held compliance roles at Bank of America, J. Henry Schroder & Co. (now Citi), Société Générale and Guinness Mahon (now Investec).  

Dean Croft, Crestbridge's CEO, said Dalrymple was chosen following a rigorous selection process.

"I'm extremely proud that Crestbridge has again been able to attract an individual of world class calibre," he added.

