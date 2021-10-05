Former Quilter directors to launch wealth management firm

Purchased MKC Wealth

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 05 October 2021 • 2 min read
Dominic Rose, new CEO
Former Quilter directors Dominic Rose and Nigel Speirs are to launch a major wealth management business with backing from growth capital specialists Cabot Square Capital.

The pair have initially acquired MKC Wealth, a London-based boutique firm of independent financial advisors, and plan to expand through the acquisition of other firms, as well as through organic growth. They added that they are already close to completing a further takeover.

Rose, previously strategy and acquisitions director for Quilter Private Client Advisers, will become CEO and Speirs, formerly managing director, will become executive chair.

The team also announced that all staff in the business will become shareholders and staff renumeration, including for the CEO, will be explicitly linked to client feedback.

Capital Group appoints new ESG investment director

Rose said: "These businesses have two assets: clients and staff. We are going to be making acquisitions, but we will not be racing for scale like others in the sector to the detriment of these assets. We see ourselves as a smaller, client centric, alternative to the large traditional consolidators.

"We picked Cabot Square Capital for their expertise in financial services and for their long-term approach to investment. We wanted an investor that was going to be patient as we will only be making acquisitions where we feel there is a good cultural fit and at a sensible, sustainable pace. We picked MKC as the platform for growth because of its track record, unique culture and client focused approach."

Freddie Athill, investment director of Cabot Square Capital, added: "This acquisition forms an ideal foundation for Dominic and Nigel's growth strategy. They bring a huge amount of experience from their previous senior positions at major consolidators, and this is the opportunity to apply that in today's world with a high-quality starting platform and no legacy issues."

"Their approach of making all staff shareholders will underpin the culture and values that we are committed to and are fundamental to developing MKC Wealth into a market leader."

