Register now for Women in Investment Career Booster webinar: How to progress as a leader

Katrina Lloyd
clock 05 October 2021 • 1 min read
Investment Week is pleased to host the third in our new series of Career Booster webinars linked to our Women in Investment Awards, in association with HSBC Asset Management, focusing on helping women progress and thrive in leadership roles within the sector.

Our webinar will take place at 11.15am on Tuesday, 19 October. To register your place, click here

This webinar would be of interest to women in the industry who would like to step up to a leadership position, as well as women who would like to progress in a leadership role.  

This discussion would also be of interest to male and female managers who would like to do more to support women in their teams and encourage female leaders.

Our panel of senior women will share the secrets of their success building a career as a leader. They will offer practical advice on what works in establishing a position as a leader and building a team, as well as tackle some of the roadblocks women may face. 

They will also suggest ways that companies and the investment industry can help attract and develop female leaders. 

Our panellists for the leadership webinar are: 

  • Ozge Usta, head of sustainability delivery at HSBC Asset Management
  • Liz Field, chief executive at PIMFA
  • Sarah Soar, chief executive, Hawksmoor Investment Management

Our first webinar in the Career Booster webinar series focused on progressing in a career as a fund manager. You can watch the webinar on demand here.

Our second webinar focused on progressing in a career in sales and distribution and can be watched on demand here.

