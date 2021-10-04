Polar Capital bolsters global healthcare team as co-head Dan Mahony departs

Mahony relinquished all of his portfolio management responsibilities two years ago to focus on leading strategy and business development for the team, during which time he joined a number of external boards.

He has now taken on a new position within the healthcare industry.

Powell, who heads up the global healthcare team, said: "Dan's external role and board positions will provide the team with even greater industry insight, including long-term investment themes and ideas, and I will continue to consult with him on a regular basis."

Polar Capital said it has made two senior hires to its specialist healthcare team in newly-created research and analyst roles.

Tara Raveendran has joined Polar Capital as head of healthcare research, from Shore Capital where she was the head of healthcare and life sciences research.

In her new role, Raveendran will be responsible for the team's independent research into companies, products and services in healthcare through use, in the main, of consultant networks to bolster their company meetings and other due diligence work.

She has spent over 15 years working in equity research, specialising in European pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and medtech at Lehman Brothers and Jefferies, and through her own life sciences consultancy, SSquared Consulting, recently worked with the UK government's vaccine taskforce.

Raveendran added: "I have known Polar Capital for many years, and I am looking forward to working alongside their hugely respected healthcare team.

"The sector is witnessing tremendous innovation and experiencing ongoing change, and the team I am now part of is well placed to take advantage of that through its forward-looking, specialist fund range."

Brett Pollard has been appointed by Polar Capital as an investment analyst, specialising initially in diagnostic companies, while also providing broader support to the team across the different healthcare themes and sectors.

Pollard joins from Scapa, where he was managing director of strategy and corporate development, and has worked within equity capital markets as a healthcare analyst since 2001, most recently at Numis.

Powell said: "I am pleased to be able to grow and strengthen the team with two such experienced individuals. Tara and Brett's industry expertise and detailed knowledge are complementary to the existing team and their skills will be invaluable as we increase the coverage needed as the healthcare universe grows."

"The growing attention on an increasing number of companies means research and analysis is ever-more important and I look forward to adding my skills to those the team already has," Pollard added.