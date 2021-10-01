996% increase in Hargreaves Lansdown passive ESG fund flows

Flows up so far this year

Figures from Hargreaves Lansdown show that net flows into responsible funds were up 17% in 2021 for the period to 21 September compared to the same period last year.

Active ESG funds continue to be favoured over passive options making up 73% of net flows into the platform so far this year.

However, this proportion is falling slightly as net flows into active ESG funds is down 7% so far in 2021 compared to the previous year, while flows into passive are up 966% by comparison.

Two passive funds sit within HL's most popular ESG funds for 2021 - Vanguard ESG Developed World All Cap Equity index and Legal & General Future World ESG Developed index.

Deep Dive: Identify genuine commitment to ESG Emma Wall, head of investment analysis at Hargreaves Lansdown, said expectations for 2021 flows were "muted after such a strong preceding year".

However, so far this year, the flows are holding up.

"The naysayers are calling a bubble, but many companies held in responsible investment funds - both active and passive - are the beneficiaries of long-term structural trends," said Hall. "Yes, the past 18 months has accelerated certain social and economic movements, but the new norm of e-commerce, low-carbon, flexi-working, re-use and repair households are here to stay - as is investors holding businesses accountable for their actions and impact."

In the past five years flows into responsible funds on HL have increased 6,000%.