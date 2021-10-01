996% increase in Hargreaves Lansdown passive ESG fund flows

Active still makes up 73% of ESG flows

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 01 October 2021 • 1 min read
Flows into passive ESG funds is skyrocketing so far in 2021, up 996% this year compared to the same period in 2020, and leading to an overall increase in ESG flows despite the decrease in money into active responsible funds.

Figures from Hargreaves Lansdown show that net flows into responsible funds were up 17% in 2021 for the period to 21 September compared to the same period last year.

Active ESG funds continue to be favoured over passive options making up 73% of net flows into the platform so far this year.

However, this proportion is falling slightly as net flows into active ESG funds is down 7% so far in 2021 compared to the previous year, while flows into passive are up 966% by comparison.

Two passive funds sit within HL's most popular ESG funds for 2021 - Vanguard ESG Developed World All Cap Equity index and Legal & General Future World ESG Developed index.

Deep Dive: Identify genuine commitment to ESG

Emma Wall, head of investment analysis at Hargreaves Lansdown, said expectations for 2021 flows were "muted after such a strong preceding year".

However, so far this year, the flows are holding up.

"The naysayers are calling a bubble, but many companies held in responsible investment funds - both active and passive - are the beneficiaries of long-term structural trends," said Hall. "Yes, the past 18 months has accelerated certain social and economic movements, but the new norm of e-commerce, low-carbon, flexi-working, re-use and repair households are here to stay - as is investors holding businesses accountable for their actions and impact."

In the past five years flows into responsible funds on HL have increased 6,000%.

