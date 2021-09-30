ShareAction study: Investors unhappy with health stewardship

Two-thirds of investors said they weren’t aware of options to invest in funds delivering positive health impact
Investors are unsatisfied with the level of communication they receive from fund management on stewardship in relation to health, ShareAction research has found.

The research from the responsible investment NGO found that 42% of asset owners were unsatisfied" or "very unsatisfied" with the information they receive, while three-quarters said they receive minimal or no information from their fund managers on stewardship in relation to health.

Two-thirds said they weren't aware of options to invest in funds delivering positive health impact.

DWS rejects greenwashing allegations after SEC and BaFin launch probes

Jessica Attard, head of health at ShareAction, said: "The pandemic has bought into sharp focus the impact our collective health can have on economic prosperity. Good health is an economic asset that investors can no longer afford to ignore. Our research has shown this is a big opportunity space with both a social and financial up-side, especially for those asset managers who act first to fill the void.

She added: "We're calling on all investors to rapidly review their Responsible Investment policies to ensure health is a key lens through which they assess company sustainability."

It is estimated that poor health costs the UK around £300bn per year in lost economic output, according to the CBI. Most asset owners surveyed by ShareAction said improving health was a ‘clear priority' or ‘area of focus' - and confirmed that this has increased since the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the study, prior to the pandemic, health outcomes were already stagnating across the developed world and in the UK, improvements in life expectancy had stalled, on average, and declined among the poorest areas of the country.

To address these misunderstandings, ShareAction has created a framework to help investors understand the impact of their portfolios on health.

The framework echoes the Scope 1, 2 and 3 framework for corporate climate reporting and shows that companies can influence the health of workers, consumers and communities.

