BlackRock announces new MyMap income fund

New select income fund extends MyMap range

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 22 September 2021 • 1 min read
BlackRock's MyMap range has surpassed $791m in AUM
BlackRock's MyMap range has surpassed $791m in AUM

BlackRock has announced the launch of its MyMap 4 Select Income Fund, further extending the MyMap range.

The new actively managed portfolio seeks to provide a return on investment through both capital growth and income.

The composition of the fund is 35% stocks and 65% bonds, with a volatility target of 6-9% over a five-year rolling period. The ongoing charges figure (OCF) is 0.28%.

BlackRock said its MayMap range, which launched two years ago, has surpassed $791m in AUM, delivering an average return across of five funds of 13% year to date and 26% since launch. The funds are built using BlackRock's iShares ETFs and index funds and are rebalanced on a quarterly basis to reflect any changes in the financial environment.

Simon Rabin, CEO and founder of Chip said: "We currently offer four MyMap funds within our Platform, and they consistently rank among the most popular with our investors. We're seeing an appetite for the more sophisticated, actively managed fund."

