Mirabaud Asset Management strengthens teams with trio of senior hires

The firm also welcomes Michael Wang and Elena Bignami. Wang will join its global emerging team as a senior analyst and deputy portfolio manager working under Charles Walsh on the GEM and Asian ex-Japan equities strategies, while Bignami joins the responsible investment team as an ESG analyst.

Mirabaud AM launches Global Climate Bond fund

Carter joins Mirabaud from Aviva Investors, where he spent the last years as a director within its business development team. The appointment enhances Mirabaud's wholesale capability and demonstrates its long-term commitment to its UK client relationships.

Lionel Aeschlimann, managing partner of the Mirabaud Group and CEO of Mirabaud Asset Management, said: "Mirabaud Asset Management has been building a strong reputation in the UK as a provider of high-conviction, responsible investment solutions. The UK remains a hugely important market for Mirabaud, and the arrival of Ben to head up our wholesale sales capability enables us to further build our relationships within this key client area.

"I also welcome Michael and Elena to Mirabaud, who bring with them great expertise, further strengthening our investment capabilities and our dedication to providing responsible investment solutions for our clients," he added.

Client demand for ESG-integrated sustainable and responsible strategies has increased and as a result Mirabaud continues to develop a range of responsible solutions. Its approaches include integration, engagement, exclusions, positive and negative screening as well as a focus on climate change.

More recently, Mirabaud announced its Global Climate Bond strategy which targets global issuers with strong commitments to emissions reduction and carbon neutrality.

While its sustainability-focused impact and innovation private equity vehicle targets opportunities to evolving consumption patterns of younger generations which has attracted UK investors.

The firm's commitment to investing in top talent and strengthening its investment propositions has led to positive assets under management (AUM) growth. Since the beginning of 2020, its AUM grew from CHF7.2bn to CHF9.4bn.