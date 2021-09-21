OECD warns against removing stimulus support despite rising inflation

Banks should offer clear guidance

Global growth remains strong but uneven
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has urged central banks and governments to maintain their pandemic-related support despite a rebound in global growth and rising inflation.

In its September interim economic outlook, the OECD said that while the global economic recovery is strong, it remains uneven as countries grapple with a range of issues including vaccination rates, supply bottlenecks and further inflation.

Technical 'bluff' sees UK 12-month inflation dip in July

The thinktank warned that financial support for economies should remain while short-term outlook uncertainty persists, adding that fiscal and monetary policy plans should be clearly set out by central banks.

This should be combined with continuing loose monetary policy, such as low interest rates and continued quantitative easing, and clear guidance on just how hot they are willing to let inflation run before taking action.

It added that international efforts should be increased in order to "provide low income countries with the resources needed to vaccinate their populations," while public investment in health, digital and energy infrastructure should also receive greater attention.

The OECD trimmed its 2021 world growth forecast by 0.1 percentage points to 5.7%, but increased its 2022 prediction by 0.1 percentage points to 4.5%.

Inflation is expected to peak at 4.5% across the G20 this year, before easing to 3.5% by the end of 2022.

Peak growth has likely passed warns Bank of America

The UK has seen its growth forecast revised downwards by half a percentage point from 7.2% to 6.7%, although it is not alone in the G7 to see a decline.

The US and Germany have received downgrades of 0.9 and 0.4 percentage points respectively, to 6% and 2.9%, while France and Italy have increased their growth estimates, up 0.5 and 1.4 percentage points to 6.3% and 5.9%.

China tops the table of real GDP growth projections for 2021 at 8.5%, although its 5.8% 2022 growth prediction is dwarfed by India's 9.9%.

