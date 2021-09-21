Federated Hermes launches UCITS version of EM debt fund

Lead portfolio managers Mohammed Elmi and Jason DeVito are based in London and Pittsburgh - Federated Hermes' headquarters - respectively. They will work alongside portfolio manager Ihab Salib, who is also based in Pittsburgh.

The fund, which utilises the team's proprietary EM-focused scoring methodology, aims to achieve capital growth and a high level of income for investors, through the use of sovereign, corporate and quasi-sovereign securities. Investment are chosen based on bottom-up fundamentals, as well as regional allocation and consideration of the macroeconomic environment.

Co-manager Almi said: "Given the impact of global macro themes and idiosyncratic factors on EM, it has never been more important for investors to have the flexibility to invest across differing EM asset classes.

"We draw on our experience, dedicated analytical capabilities, a focus on the fundamentals and constant dialogue with issuers to deliver clients with consistency and essential diversification."

Harriet Steel, head of business development at Federated Hermes, said adding the fund to the firm's platform of products represents "a deepened collaboration across the firm as well as further alignment to our clients' needs".

"Mohammed, Jason and Ihab bring a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of markets, proved by their track record of consistent, low volatility, since 2009," she added.