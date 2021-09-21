UK's first green gilt smashes records with £90bn of demand

Investors are said to have placed more than £90bn in orders for the 0.875% July 2033 green gilt this morning, according to Reuters, with price guidance for the green government bond tightened to 7.5 basis points over the benchmark June 2032 gilt.

Rishi Sunak ramps up plans for UK's first green gilt and retail green savings bond

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JPMorgan are the bookrunners for the sale of the 2033 green gilt.

Earlier this year the Treasury said the debut green bond was a "core part" of the Chancellor's vision to establish the UK as a leader in sustainable finance. The Government has confirmed the UK will issue at least two green gilts this year.