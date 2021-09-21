UK's first green gilt smashes records with £90bn of demand

2033 green gilt sale

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 21 September 2021 • 1 min read
Green Gilt debut set to smash records
Image:

Green Gilt debut set to smash records

The UK’s first green gilt is on track to beat all previous records for British government debt sales.

Investors are said to have placed more than £90bn in orders for the 0.875% July 2033 green gilt this morning, according to Reuters, with price guidance for the green government bond tightened to 7.5 basis points over the benchmark June 2032 gilt.

Rishi Sunak ramps up plans for UK's first green gilt and retail green savings bond

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JPMorgan are the bookrunners for the sale of the 2033 green gilt.

Earlier this year the Treasury said the debut green bond was a "core part" of the Chancellor's vision to establish the UK as a leader in sustainable finance. The Government has confirmed the UK will issue at least two green gilts this year.

Related Topics

Beth Brearley
Author spotlight

Beth Brearley

View profile
More from Beth Brearley

Evenlode: Greenhouse gas emissions down as company reporting data improves

COP26 Blog: MPs call on Bank of England to boost green lending

More on ESG

Zero Emissions Day: What does the industry need to do?
ESG

Zero Emissions Day: What does the industry need to do?

IPCC report a stark warning

Investment Week
clock 21 September 2021 • 1 min read
Romain Miginiac of Atlanticomnium and Stephanie Maier of GAM Investments
ESG

Why green bonds from European banks are pivotal to the low carbon transition

Market could reach €200bn in 2-3 years

Stephanie Maier and Romain Miginiac
clock 21 September 2021 • 4 min read
Road to COP26: Green bonds are the new stars of climate finance but questions remain
ESG

Road to COP26: Green bonds are the new stars of climate finance but questions remain

Not all green bonds are equal

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 21 September 2021 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Schroders revamps UK equities business to meet client need

15 September 2021 • 3 min read
02

Invesco in 'early talks' merger with State Street's asset management arm - reports

17 September 2021 • 1 min read
03

'Pioneer' and titan of financial advice Alan Steel dies

17 September 2021 • 3 min read
04

UK's first green gilt smashes records with £90bn of demand

21 September 2021 • 1 min read
05

Investors lose their appetite for UK exposure within AIC global sectors

15 September 2021 • 4 min read
06

Philip Morris delists Vectura following acquisition

20 September 2021 • 1 min read
23 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi-Asset Roadshow 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 