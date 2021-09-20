The certificate has been announced in the runup to the CFA's four-day Sustainable Investing conference which begins tomorrow and will be launched in March 2022. The launch follows the release of the CFA's certificate in ESG Investing earlier this year.

The syllabus and learning materials for the certificate have been developed by over 30 industry and sustainability experts to provide a better understanding of climate and how to integrate climate change considerations into the investment process.

The syllabus covers ten topics from climate risk measurement to private market investment instruments and their relation to climate change.

Will Goodhart, chief executive of CFA UK said: "Climate considerations are increasingly becoming a fundamental driver of risk and return at both a macro and micro level.

"As the world navigates the climate crisis and political, economic and social action focuses on decarbonization, investment professionals must understand the threat and opportunity that climate represents at every stage of the investment decision making process. That is why we're developing the Certificate in Climate & Investing."