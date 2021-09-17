'Pioneer' and titan of financial advice Alan Steel dies

After becoming a financial adviser in 1973, Steel established his advice business Alan Steel Asset Management in May 1975, based in the town of Linlithgow - between Edinburgh and Falkirk.

The firm's 10 financial advisers and more than 30 support staff look after more than 3,000 clients and £1bn assets under management.

Alongside his role as a business founder and IFA, Steel was popular in the national and trade press throughout his career.

Steel told his Twitter followers his struggles with coronavirus on 22 August. He said: "To all my Twitter followers you may wonder why I've been so quiet. For the best part of 2 weeks I fought a losing battle with Covid. Been on oxygen in hospital since. Moving to intensive care. Today. This is one nasty illness. Fingers crossed I make it thro [sic]."

Alan Steel AM managing director Steven Forbes posted a message on the company website.

It said: "It is with deep sadness that I have to inform you that the company's founder and figurehead Alan Steel has passed away.

"As you know a few weeks ago he caught the horrible virus that has dominated our lives for the last eighteen months, and despite his battles against huge institutions such as Equitable Life, the regulator and those that gave our industry a bad reputation, his last, against an invisible foe, was one that even he could not win.

"I suspect he was aware this may be his final fight as before he went into the ICU he wanted me to let you know that he started work at Scottish Widows the day after man landed on the moon, and he hoped he had been able to bring a ‘Sea of Tranquillity' to your finances in that time."

He added: "There is a pall of sadness hanging over the company just now, but as you would expect Alan made sure it would be business as usual when he was no longer around and the 41 of us in this branch of his family will continue his legacy and maintain the five key components of the business he loved; Knowledge, Integrity, Innovation, Fairness and Fun. I make no bones about the fact the last will be the hardest to do initially, but Alan would want us smiling so we will try our best.

"He is now with his beloved, and wise, Grannie McKay and will have a new audience for his multitude of jokes and stories. I also know the hole that exists in our lives just now as a result of his passing will be filled with joyous memories in time."

Tributes to the advice legend have poured in on social media. Phil Young, managing director of Zero Support and former managing director of threesixty, was one to offer a couple of heartwarming stories.

He wrote: "Sad, sad news about Alan Steel. Other people will have been closer to him but here's how I knew and will remember him.

"Back in 2003 we were protesting to launch threesixty. To survive we knew we needed at least one big firm to join us to give us the bulk purchasing you needed in those days (the days of commission). Every firm was Scottish (including Iain Wiashrt's) but Alan Steel AM was the firm that launched the business.

"To me he's the person who took a chance on a new business and gave us our shot. He was always a pioneer like that. Blogging before blogs were invented, created successful succession in his firm without selling out years ago, and always a lovable rascal on social media.

Young continued: "Fast forward to this year and my wife was researching some FCA policy and consequences for advisers. She was on the phone to Alan who was helping her understand the background. Almost 20 years on and still happy to help. He passed on his regards to me.

"He did many of the things advisers now talk about, and never do, years before the current era of self-promotion. He navigated every iteration of financial advice there's been, with a glass of wine in one hand and a moothie in the other. Or so it seemed anyway. He will be missed."