The fund, which was launched by the group's new environmental, social and governance committee, will aim to support health and wellbeing initiatives within the communities served by the trust's medical centres.

PHP has partnered with UK Community Foundations in order to offer grants to charities and community groups in two pilot regions in Scotland and Lincolnshire. The company will work alongside its GP practices to promote the fund to organisations delivering health and wellbeing services to their patient lists and local communities.

The board said social prescribing has a "vital role to play in helping communities recover and rebuild after the coronavirus pandemic", particularly given increased demand for services to support mental health.

Harry Hyman, CEO of Primary Health Properties, said: "We are delighted to be working with UK Community Foundations, to ensure that our Community Impact fund can be distributed to those services supporting the primary care and social prescribing provision within those targeted communities.

"The UKCF's national coverage, their established community relationships and presence in the regions our portfolio covers will ensure that our fund is successfully promoted and delivered to those most in need."

Rosemary Macdonald, CEO of UK Community Foundations, said she is "pleased that PHP has chosen to work with community foundations to distribute its new Community Impact fund".

"Our members have a deep understanding of the needs of their local communities and our colleagues in Scotland and Lincolnshire will be able to identify organisations that will put this important new fund to excellent use, improving wellbeing across their communities," she added.