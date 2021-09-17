Liontrust merges US Income and Global Dividend fund

Storm Uru and his co-manager James Dowey will managed the combined fund

"Both funds have similar investment objectives and policies - particularly their income remit - and investors will benefit from the economies of scale afforded by the combined funds," a spokesperson said.

The Liontrust Global Dividend fund, which is managed by Storm Uru and James Dowey, has returned 52.6% in the three years compared to 43.6% from the MSCI World index and 26.3% from the average IA Global Equity Income sector, according to figures from FE Fundinfo.

Liontrust's Michaelis on encouraging sustainable leisure The US Income fund, on the other hand, has underperformed its benchmark and sector over that period. The fund returned 27.4%, while the S&P 500 returned 51.5% and the IA North America sector returned 48.2%.

George Boyd-Bowman, who managed the US Income fund remains manager of Liontrust US Opportunities.

At the end of August Liontrust renamed Dowey and Uru's Liontrust Global Equity fund to Liontrust Global Innovation fund, while in June the company merged the two Global Income and European funds.

The merger is subject to shareholder approval.