JOHCM hires head of investment

Andrew Parry will become head of investment at JOHCM

Parry, who joins from Newton Investment Management where he was head of sustainable investing, will provide investment oversight to JOHCM's 14 investment teams.

Prior to Newton IM, Parry spent 13 years at Hermes Investment Management where he was head of sustainable investing.

JOHCM's Regnan launches Water and Waste fund with Fidelity duo Alexandra Altinger, JOHCM's CEO of UK, Europe and Asia, said: "Andrew is a respected thought leader in responsible investment and his expertise will add tremendous strength to our investment capabilities, while driving product innovation and helping us to build our solutions capabilities for our institutional clients."

Parry will join JOHCM in mid-February 2022 and will be based in London.