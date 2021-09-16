HSBC AM hires senior PM for EM debt team

Will join Julio Obeso as co-manager on EM corporate debt strategies

Jenny Turton
clock 16 September 2021 • 1 min read
HSBC has expanded its EM debt team
HSBC has expanded its EM debt team

HSBC Asset Management has boosted its emerging markets debt investment team with the appointment of Caroline Keany as a senior portfolio manager.

Based in London, Keany will join Julio Obeso as co-manager of all the firm's EM corporate debt strategies.

She will report to Bryan Carter, head of global emerging market debt at HSBC Asset Management.

HSBC AM brings alternatives capabilities together under HSBC Alternatives

Keany joins from EMSO Asset Management where she most recently held the role of senior portfolio manager and partner, responsible for directing a team of analysts and leading EM corporate debt investments for the firm's hedge funds.

Carter said: "Caroline has an exceptional background in managing EM corporate debt investments, both investment grade and high yield - particularly in alpha-generating hedge fund strategies. Her knowledge and experience will be essential in enabling our clients to explore the many opportunities that investing in EMD brings."

 

