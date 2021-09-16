Thorntons Investments scraps VAT charges on MPS

HMRC review has prompted the changes across the industry

Jenny Turton
clock 16 September 2021 • 1 min read
Thorntons Investments removes VAT from AIM portfolios
Image:

Thorntons Investments removes VAT from AIM portfolios

Dundee-headquartered wealth manager, Thorntons Investments, has scrapped VAT from its AIM Inheritance Tax and Managed Portfolio Service (MPS).

The move will see an investor with a £200,000 AIM portfolio better off by £2,000 over a five-year period, the firm said.

The decision to remove VAT follows an industry review from HMRC and while several firms have already stopped charging VAT on MPS propositions, Thorntons has claimed to be among the first to extend it to its AIM model portfolio.

Don't look VAT in anger: Is the MPS trend here to stay?

David Holmes, head of business development at Thorntons Investments, said: "Removing VAT from our MPS felt like a natural step that we were always planning to take, but given how core AIM is to our proposition, we were keen to ascertain if it should be removed from this model too.

"AIM continues to be a global success story in Britain, benefitting promising smaller businesses and investors alike. Having maintained a close dialogue with HMRC and other specialist advisers, we now know that removing VAT is the best thing for those invested in our services."

He added, however, that the process was not without its challenges, owing to a lack of guidance surrounding VAT specifically in the context of AIM.

"As platform availability continues to open up, we hope to see HMRC issuing more definitive guidance around the treatment of VAT when it comes to AIM, in turn encouraging others to follow suit," Holmes said. "This, we hope, will mean more people can cost-effectively take advantage of AIM as part of their inheritance tax planning."

Related Topics

More on Wealth Management

Sophie Yabsley of Ravenscroft
Wealth Management

Ravenscroft appoints head of client services to board

Sophie Yabsley joins

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 31 August 2021 • 1 min read
Ian Mattioli, CEO of Mattioli Woods
Wealth Management

Mattioli Woods acquires financial planning business for up to £1.8m

Payment in three instalments

Anna Fedorova
Anna Fedorova
clock 27 August 2021 • 2 min read
Whitman AM's Araminta Le Flufy
Wealth Management

Whitman Asset Management hires from Brewin Dolphin to boost private client team

Launching execution-only business

Jenny Turton
clock 14 July 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Schroders revamps UK equities business to meet client need

15 September 2021 • 3 min read
02

Woodford favourite Oxford Nanopore unveils IPO

10 September 2021 • 2 min read
03

Industry Voice: Investing in our blue planet

13 September 2021 • 1 min read
04

Industry Voice: Has the pandemic changed the level of investment outsourcing?

13 September 2021 • 4 min read
05

Abrdn total return bond team decamps to American Century Investments

10 September 2021 • 2 min read
06

PGIM Investments makes trio of senior hires

13 September 2021 • 2 min read
23 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi-Asset Roadshow 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 