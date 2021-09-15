2021 annual results round-up: Brooks Macdonald reports record level of funds under management

Brooks MacDonald

Brooks Macdonald has reported a record level of funds under management (FUM) of £16.5bn in the 12-month period ending 30 June 2021, up 20.3% from the pervious year.

Overall investment performance was 15.8% for the financial year, ahead of the MSCI PIMFA Private Investor Balanced Index which was up 12.9%.

However, the company noted that its Defensive Capital fund had been impacted by "a downturn in sentiment in the Absolute Return sector" and saw net ouflows during the year.

The FUM growth, along with two recent acquisitions, meant group revenues were up 8.8% to £118.2m. The company said the two acquisitions, Cornelian Asset Managers and Lloyds Banking Group's Channel Islands funds and wealth management business, have both delivered "above the targeted earning accretion".

As a result of the strong performance the group has increased its total dividend by 18.9% to 63p.

Andrew Shepherd, CEO designate of Brooks Macdonald, who was appointed to the position in May this year, said: "In a period dominated by the pandemic, we have not only again delivered strong financial performance, but we have also made further progress against our strategic ambitions. FUM reached record levels, we increased our profit margin and delivered record revenue and underlying profit - at the same time as successfully integrating two acquisitions to increase the Group's scale, service offerings, and capabilities.

"Our strategy is working, grounded in our purpose of realising ambitions and securing futures. We are in a strong position, primed to deliver on our ambitious growth aspirations."

The company also noted that a number of clients had not accepted its goodwill offer for certain discretionary portfolios run by Spearpoint Capital, a Jersey and Guernsey manager, which it acquired back in 2012.

"It is possible that one or more of these clients might issue claims against Brooks Macdonald Asset Management (International) Limited but no such claims have been issued as at 30 June 2021," the company said. "As a result, it is not possible to estimate the potential outcome of claims or to assess the quantum of any liability with any certainty at this stage."

Somerset

Somerset has reported net profits of £9.7m in the 12-month period ending 31 March 2021, a 35% drop from 2020's £14.9m, with assets under management jumping to $7.3bn from the $5.6bn recorded at the end of March last year.

Revenues decreased by 18.69% relative to the prior year as the company admited that its biggest risk "is loss of reputation resulting from poor investment decisions", alongside credit risk arising from trade debtors and cash held in banks and liquidity risk that cash is insufficient for it to meet obligations.

The firm said the profit for the year was reduced "primarily because of lower management and performance fees" for the period. There was also a "small fee increase" in costs driven mostly by staff hires in the corporate member leading to "higher service management fees."

Somerset has added two new teams to its ranks over the past 12 months: the Asia Income team led by Mark Williams and China team led by Min Chen.

Dominic Johnson, CEO & founding partner, said: "Emerging Markets and Asia always have challenges and risks but that is what makes them such an exciting asset class for active managers. We are particularly optimistic about our Asia Income Strategy which has continued to perform strongly since Mark Williams and the team joined in October last year."

The firm warned it expects profitability to decrease even further due to the global pandemic and its ability to "market its investment strategies to clients and raise new assets". Still, Somerset believes it will "remain profitable" and will reap benefits from both the ongoing recovery in global markets and the new strategies it launched in the second half of 2020.