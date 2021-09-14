Schroders launches SISF Emerging Markets Equity Impact fund

clock 14 September 2021 • 1 min read
The fund is classified under the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation as Article 9
Schroders has launched Schroder ISF Emerging Markets Equity Impact fund, a strategy targeting areas encompassing responsible consumption, health and wellness, sustainable infrastructure, inclusion and the environment.

Aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, it will be managed by co-fund managers Jonathan Fletcher and James Gotto, drawing on the depth of resources of Schroders Emerging Markets and Sustainability teams.

It will follow a long-term, unconstrained and bottom-up investment approach, encompassing 30-50 companies in emerging markets. Its objective is to generate a positive impact in terms of societal contribution as well as a financial return.

Jonathan Fletcher, co-fund manager of the SISF Emerging Markets Equity Impact fund, said: "Clients' interest in understanding the impact of their investment decisions has never been greater. Nowhere is this more important than in emerging markets where the social challenges are often significant and where some countries are at greatest risk from the effects of climate change.

"Public companies have a critical role to play in addressing these challenges. Not only through their products and services, but also by the way they manage their operations, who they employ and their impact on the environment.

"Companies in emerging markets are largely at the early stages in their impact and sustainability journey. As active and long term owners this provides an opportunity for investors to have an impact, further increasing the positive impact that the companies have."

The strategy will invest in sustainably run companies whose products, services or activities help to address the social and environmental challenges faced by less developed countries. The fund is classified under the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation as Article 9. 

The fund adds to Schroders expanding suite of impact-focused investment solutions, having launched the Schroder ISF BlueOrchard Emerging Markets Climate Bond fund targeting positive environmental change in emerging markets in June, which has already attracted more than $100m in assets.

