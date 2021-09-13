Register now for IW Sustainable & ESG Investment Awards 2021 online ceremony

The awards presentation will take place on 30 September at 12:30pm.

Building on the proud 15-year history of these awards, Investment Week has introduced a number of new categories and extended our judging panel this year to better reflect the huge growth in this area of the market and the main interests of our readers.

This year we were pleased to introduce new categories including: Best Sustainable & ESG Portfolio Range, Best Sustainable & ESG Research Paper, Best Sustainable & ESG Investment Initiative, Best Sustainable & ESG Thematic Fund and a number of awards to reward innovation in the space.

Investment Week invited submissions for the awards earlier this year. Depending on the category, entrants for the awards had to provide detailed information to the judging panel to demonstrate their strength in areas including: performance record and meeting their sustainable and ESG objectives; how they incorporate sustainability and ESG considerations into their investment processes; team structure and support; meeting investor needs, as well as wider global impact; client communications and reporting; examples of effective engagement; thought leadership; incorporating new ideas and innovation; and taking the lead on wider industry initiatives.

The entries were then judged by a panel of sustainable and ESG investment experts drawn from across the industry. We were also pleased to welcome a number of new judges to the panel this year.

During the awards ceremony, we will also reveal the winner of the Outstanding Contribution to the Sustainable & ESG Investment Industry accolade.

