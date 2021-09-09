Invesco names head of ESG for private markets

Joins from AXA Investment Management

Jenny Turton
clock 09 September 2021 • 1 min read
Kufer will report to Invesco’s global head of ESG, Catherine de Coninck-Lopez
Invesco has appointed Maximilian Kufer as head of ESG, private markets, responsible for integrating ESG into its real assets and private alternative strategies.

Based in London, Kufer will report to Invesco's global head of ESG, Catherine de Coninck-Lopez, and will work closely with the firm's global real estate and private alternatives groups.

The role requires him to drive ESG efforts across strategies and enhance value for clients through improved ESG integration.

David Millar steps back from direct fund management at Invesco

Prior to joining Invesco, Kufer was global sustainability manager and AXA Investment Managers - Alts.

He said: "ESG has been become the defining investment criteria of this decade and will likely dominate the market approach for all investment firms across asset classes. Invesco has already developed an extensive and detailed programme and I am honoured to be part of the team focused on delivering on our commitments for the benefit of all stakeholders."

R. Scott Dennis, global CEO, Invesco Real Estate, added: "ESG is a priority focus for Invesco as a way to drive performance in our clients' portfolios. We believe we are very well positioned to meet this market need and will continue to develop and extend our program as we look to lead the sector."

