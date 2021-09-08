AllianceBernstein taps Schroders for new equity income portfolio manager

Ullstein has more than 13 years' experience in equity investing, most recently at Schroders, where he was a portfolio manager. In his role at Schroders, Ullstein was responsible for alpha generation for its global equity growth and income strategies.

Prior to that, he was an equity research analyst for Schroders, Sarasin & Partners and Putnam Investments.

AllianceBernstein head of equities Chris Hogbin said: "Income investing has become an increasingly challenging environment, and we are deeply committed to helping out clients achieve their goals in this area; George will play a crucial part in helping us do this.

"Being based in London, we believe he will be well-placed to navigate global markets, the time difference between Asia and the Americas, and further accentuate our presence with a truly global client base."