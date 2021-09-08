AllianceBernstein taps Schroders for new equity income portfolio manager

More than 13 years in equity investing

Hannah Godfrey
clock 08 September 2021 • 1 min read
AllianceBernstein has hired George Ullstein
Image:

AllianceBernstein has hired George Ullstein

AllianceBernstein has appointed George Ullstein as global equity income partner, based in London.

Ullstein has more than 13 years' experience in equity investing, most recently at Schroders, where he was a portfolio manager. In his role at Schroders, Ullstein was responsible for alpha generation for its global equity growth and income strategies.

Prior to that, he was an equity research analyst for Schroders, Sarasin & Partners and Putnam Investments.

AllianceBernstein becomes founding member of new programme at Columbia Climate School

AllianceBernstein head of equities Chris Hogbin said: "Income investing has become an increasingly challenging environment, and we are deeply committed to helping out clients achieve their goals in this area; George will play a crucial part in helping us do this.

"Being based in London, we believe he will be well-placed to navigate global markets, the time difference between Asia and the Americas, and further accentuate our presence with a truly global client base."

