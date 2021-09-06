Janus Henderson raises pay across entire company

In recognition of the commitment and work of its employees the firm has provided all its employees a 5% one-time salary increase

Capped at $10,000, the increase will not include members of the executive committee.

The pay rise was announced internally during August, in alignment with the firm's "ongoing commitment of investing in [its] people".

A spokesperson for Janus Henderson said: "In recognition of the hard work of our employees and in alignment with our ongoing commitment of investing in our people, we announced in August a one-time salary increase of 5% (excluding the executive committee and capped at $10,000 USD)."