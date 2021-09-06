10,000 Black Interns opens applications for 2022 internship programme

The 2022 programme aims to place more than 2,000 interns in paid roles at over 700 businesses across 24 sectors of British industry, with applications open from 6 September until 7 November 2021.

10,000 Black Interns, which was set up to transform the prospects of young black people in the UK, said that the internships are available to individuals from black African, black Caribbean, mixed black and/or other black British backgrounds who are over the age of 18 and are currently studying at university in the UK, or who have graduated since 2018.

The internships will constitute paid work experience and last a minimum of six weeks, taking place in the summer of 2022, across industry sectors such as banking and finance, investment management, insurance and accountancy.

Leading investment management figures launch 10,000 Black Interns campaign

10,000 Black Interns launched in 2021, following the pilot initiative 100 Black Interns, which saw over 500 young black people placed in paid work experience at firms including HSBC, LGIM, Goldman Sachs, Investec, RWC Partners and St James's Place.

It was co-founded by Dawid Konotey-Ahulu, co-founder of Redington and Mallowstreet, Jonathan Sorrell, president of Capstone Investment Advisors, Michael Barrington-Hibbert, founder and managing partner of Barrington Hibbert Associates and Wol Kolade, managing partner of Livingbridge.

Sorrell said: "The professional exposure on offer to successful applicants to this programme will be invaluable, and in many cases could be career-defining or even life-changing. The scale of the opportunity to young black people in the UK through this programme is truly inspiring."

The year's programme is being supported by Formula One champion Sir Lewis Hamilton MBE, whose Hamilton Commission earlier this year highlighted the reasons behind the lack of black representation in the UK motorsport industry.

Hamilton said: "10000BlackInterns is an important initiative which aims to address the underrepresentation of black talent in British business, by offering paid internships across a wide range of exciting sectors.

"This programme is a real game changer for young people and I strongly encourage black students to apply."

The programme is being coordinated by Esther Odejimi-Uzokwe, who is programme director.

Konotey-Ahulu added: "More often than not, success in life is the result of being given an opportunity to show what you can do. Early in my career, I was fortunate to have people who believed in me and gave me a chance. I did not have a typical background for a City job but they gave me a shot anyway.

"That is what this programme is doing for thousands of young men and women who will soon show us just how far they can go."