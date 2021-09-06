ADVERTISEMENT

10,000 Black Interns opens applications for 2022 internship programme

Aims to place 2,000 black interns

Ellie Duncan
clock 06 September 2021 • 2 min read
Applications open from today (6 September)
Image:

Applications open from today (6 September)

10,000 Black Interns has opened applications for its programme to place at least 2,000 young black people a year in business internships for at least five years, following the first series of internships which delivered 501 placements at a range of companies, including asset managers.

The 2022 programme aims to place more than 2,000 interns in paid roles at over 700 businesses across 24 sectors of British industry, with applications open from 6 September until 7 November 2021.

10,000 Black Interns, which was set up to transform the prospects of young black people in the UK, said that the internships are available to individuals from black African, black Caribbean, mixed black and/or other black British backgrounds who are over the age of 18 and are currently studying at university in the UK, or who have graduated since 2018.

The internships will constitute paid work experience and last a minimum of six weeks, taking place in the summer of 2022, across industry sectors such as banking and finance, investment management, insurance and accountancy.

Leading investment management figures launch 10,000 Black Interns campaign

10,000 Black Interns launched in 2021, following the pilot initiative 100 Black Interns, which saw over 500 young black people placed in paid work experience at firms including HSBC, LGIM, Goldman Sachs, Investec, RWC Partners and St James's Place.

It was co-founded by Dawid Konotey-Ahulu, co-founder of Redington and Mallowstreet, Jonathan Sorrell, president of Capstone Investment Advisors, Michael Barrington-Hibbert, founder and managing partner of Barrington Hibbert Associates and Wol Kolade, managing partner of Livingbridge.

Sorrell said: "The professional exposure on offer to successful applicants to this programme will be invaluable, and in many cases could be career-defining or even life-changing. The scale of the opportunity to young black people in the UK through this programme is truly inspiring."

The year's programme is being supported by Formula One champion Sir Lewis Hamilton MBE, whose Hamilton Commission earlier this year highlighted the reasons behind the lack of black representation in the UK motorsport industry.

Hamilton said: "10000BlackInterns is an important initiative which aims to address the underrepresentation of black talent in British business, by offering paid internships across a wide range of exciting sectors.

"This programme is a real game changer for young people and I strongly encourage black students to apply."

Board gender parity delayed to 2059 at current pace

The programme is being coordinated by Esther Odejimi-Uzokwe, who is programme director.

Konotey-Ahulu added: "More often than not, success in life is the result of being given an opportunity to show what you can do. Early in my career, I was fortunate to have people who believed in me and gave me a chance. I did not have a typical background for a City job but they gave me a shot anyway.

"That is what this programme is doing for thousands of young men and women who will soon show us just how far they can go."

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Author spotlight

Ellie Duncan

View profile
More from Ellie Duncan

Square Mile looks to EdenTree for new business development director

Didier Saint-Georges to depart Carmignac after 14 years

ADVERTISEMENT

More on ESG

Women on FTSE 100 trust boards are more likely to have equal pay
Diversity

Trust boards have more equal pay than FTSE 100

Women treated more fairly

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 06 September 2021 • 2 min read
Industry Voice: Green is not always clean - Rising tide of greenwash brings risks for investors
ESG

Industry Voice: Green is not always clean - Rising tide of greenwash brings risks for investors

AIQ Editorial Team
clock 06 September 2021 • 6 min read
To keep global warming to the 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels as recommended in the Paris Agreement, the global economy will need to go through a radical transformation
ESG

Fidelity unveils sustainable climate solutions fund

Classified Article 8 under SFDR

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 06 September 2021 • 3 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

M&G bolsters UK wholesale distribution team with promotion and hires

31 August 2021 • 1 min read
02

Janus Henderson raises pay across entire company

06 September 2021 • 1 min read
03

Industry Voice: Prepare your portfolio for a low carbon future

01 September 2021 • 7 min read
04

Wealth managers are expanding range of investment strategies with a focus on ESG

31 August 2021 • 4 min read
05

FRC announces 125 'successful' signatories to new UK Stewardship Code as one-third of applicants fail to make list

06 September 2021 • 2 min read
06

Responsible Housing REIT announces intention to float

31 August 2021 • 2 min read
08 Sep
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Investment Career Booster Webinar: How to progress in sales and distribution

Register now
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 